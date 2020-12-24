 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners That's a Christmas penis (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 4:50 PM



Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually, I would love an Xmas gift like this. Very nice.

/first thought it was a two-headed massager
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They make BOXES you know.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just check to see if it shipped from the Vegas Amazon warehouse. If it did, yep it's dirty.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x566]

Actually, I would love an Xmas gift like this. Very nice.

/first thought it was a two-headed massager


Its...unusual.  I once spent a month finding recipes for my old bar, because there was an ancient bottle of Galliano covered in dust on the shelf.  One of the bottles they inherited from the previous owner when they opened the bar.  There was a slight celebration when I finally finished that damned thing, but obviously the owner did not communicate with the bartenders because a brand-new bottle appeared a month after I finished that motherfarker.  And when I was last at that bar, the new bottle was still sitting there unopened.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
farm1.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
O come, all ye faithful.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She knew perfectly well what that looked like when she wrapped it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [farm1.static.flickr.com image 400x302]


Way to move the goal posts?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dwedit: [Fark user image 528x396]


Fark user image

Even tells you what it's for
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

valenumr: Vlad_the_Inaner: [farm1.static.flickr.com image 400x302]

Way to move the goal posts?


that's not a goal post. That's a modern art vagina. Time to get hep, Dada-io.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: She knew perfectly well what that looked like when she wrapped it.


not really

if you wrap TurtleHead or Trump it would look the same.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yule log.
 
metamax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x566]

Actually, I would love an Xmas gift like this. Very nice.

/first thought it was a two-headed massager

Its...unusual.  I once spent a month finding recipes for my old bar, because there was an ancient bottle of Galliano covered in dust on the shelf.  One of the bottles they inherited from the previous owner when they opened the bar.  There was a slight celebration when I finally finished that damned thing, but obviously the owner did not communicate with the bartenders because a brand-new bottle appeared a month after I finished that motherfarker.  And when I was last at that bar, the new bottle was still sitting there unopened.


That stuff is quite bad. A bar in Wisconsin had a Harvey Wallbanger promotion. Drink 10 and get a free tshirt (not the same visit). Had special cups for it that you could keep. I tried one, tasted like baby aspirin. No idea why they did the promotion. My guess is they accidentally bought a case of Galliano and wanted to get rid of it.
 
