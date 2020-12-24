 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   It's good to be the king. Of medicare fraud that is   (local10.com) divider line
24
    Florida, Miami, Florida, Edwin Meese, Commutation of sentence, President of the United States, United States Attorney General, Philip Esformes, Medicare  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Also, Trump continues his spree of pardoning or commuting the sentences of criminals across the land, building up his network of potential cronies who now owe him favours.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only the best people.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have sworn that was going to be about rick scott.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these people are criminals, they know nothing else.  They will slip up again eventually.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Could have sworn that was going to be about rick scott.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x421]


It worked, he didn't get convicted, all he had to do was claim the fifth every time someone asked him a question.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Also, Trump continues his spree of pardoning or commuting the sentences of criminals across the land, building up his network of potential cronies who now owe him favours.


Too bad, I thought Meese was long dead.

He's as much of a sh*tstain as Barr.
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Also, Trump continues his spree of pardoning or commuting the sentences of criminals across the land, building up his network of potential cronies who now owe him favours.


But remember, we can't afford meals on wheels.  Now where did Powell put that extra $2 trillion?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Psychopusher: This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Also, Trump continues his spree of pardoning or commuting the sentences of criminals across the land, building up his network of potential cronies who now owe him favours.

Too bad, I thought Meese was long dead.

He's as much of a sh*tstain as Barr.


Roseanne never really caught my interest either, but that seems a little harsh.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Could have sworn that was going to be about rick scott.


Dittos amigo. How finagled a path to walk away from all that is a miscarriage of justice for the history books. Like OJ Simpson to the 3rd power.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ladies and gentlemen, the "Law and order" president
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Federal judge said he's one of the worst people, so of course the worst president used his power to get him out of jail. It's like if you made the Joker mayor of Gotham. I wonder if these kinds of antics will be big enough to make the history books about the worst American President? They'd be powerful illustrations of what a PoS he has been, but I'm not sure they're noteworthy enough to be more than a footnote unless you're going for a thousand page tome.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Also, Trump continues his spree of pardoning or commuting the sentences of criminals across the land, building up his network of potential cronies who now owe him favours.


You left out the rest of the rogues gallery

John Ashcroft, and Alberto Gonzalez, as well as other notable legal figures such as Ken Starr

With supporters like that, you know the guy can be trusted.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, I know, let's take a power that was given as a way to fight injustice and use it to reward corruption!
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Only the best people.


He's not evil, only misunderstood...
 
Electrify
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What would it take to remove presidential pardon powers?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pfft, that's nothing.  I know a lady who knows a guy who's daughter works at a grocery store, and a brown person once bought steak and lobster with their Obama card.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bilk the government out if a billion dollars? Get your sentence commuted. Bilk the government out of millions of dollars? Plead the fifth a few dozen times, and get elected Governor then Senator.

Sell some pot, shrooms, lsd? Straight to jail for life.

America... f*ck yeah
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: John Ashcroft, and Alberto Gonzalez, as well as other notable legal figures such as Ken Starr


Yeah, gotta love the guy that was so hated in his home state that they elected a dead guy over him.

Too bad MO has lost their fu*king minds since then.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Governor Batboy got crowned
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was a time when the presidential pardon was used to free people that, one could argue, were wrongly convicted or had somehow redeemed themselves so that their time in prison was no longer appropriate.  Now it's just a way for piece of shiat presidents to free their piece of shiat cronies.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Electrify: What would it take to remove presidential pardon powers?


Have Ivanka bend over and place a resignation letter on top of the pardons.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: This commutation is supported by former Attorneys General Edwin Meese

Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time.

Also, Trump continues his spree of pardoning or commuting the sentences of criminals across the land, building up his network of potential cronies who now owe him favours.


I'm willing to bet that it isn't a favor that Trump was looking for, but part of that sweet 1.3 billion dollar stash.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hlehmann: There was a time when the presidential pardon was used to free people that, one could argue, were wrongly convicted or had somehow redeemed themselves so that their time in prison was no longer appropriate.  Now it's just a way for piece of shiat presidents to free their piece of shiat cronies.


And donors to the Party.
 
smunns
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And your lovely obama commuted the sentences of known terrorists and traitors.  No comparison.
 
