(Reuters)   With both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved for Emergency Use and 95% effective, AstraZeneca is still answering questions about its botched clinical trials. Turns out it was their academic partners at Oxford that farked things up   (reuters.com) divider line
3
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you expect? Lead researcher Dr. Bernard Hill kept getting distracted by a sexy policewoman adjusting her garter belt and the other Doctor on the project kept flitting off to God knows where
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm happy to know that regulators are asking questions and just not rushing to rubber stamp things
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Having been outbid, developing nations aren't getting any of the current lot, so there's a role for a more affordable vaccine that's not Russian nor Chinese
 
