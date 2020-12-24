 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Feeling under the weather, and unsure whether or not you should stay home from work? This story will help you decide   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But requiring companies to include paid sick leave is like taking Jesus himself and holding his head in a jar full of every cabbage fart in Ireland until He admits he meant to say "whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers is just fine as long as it maximizes quarterly shareholder value and doesn't overburden our Small Businessheroes" because, dammit, as Americans we have the RIGHT to eat a burger cooked by someone too sick to work and too broke to take a day off.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!


If you're sick you should stay home.

Of course if you don't have paid sick leave and going to work is the difference between food on the table and going hungry.....
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!


th.bing.comView Full Size

This dumb
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!

If you're sick you should stay home.

Of course if you don't have paid sick leave and going to work is the difference between food on the table and going hungry.....


But. That still doesn't make sense. Can't eat if you get even sicker and die. Or worse get other people sick, their love one gets sick and dies and their loved one  comes to kill ya.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the answer is always stay the fark home, even before covid

the loss of your diminished productivity is small compared to getting the whole workplace sick and knocking all productivity down

too bad most employers are too shortsighted and only care about what is happening at the minute, not the potential impact
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!

If you're sick you should stay home.

Of course if you don't have paid sick leave and going to work is the difference between food on the table and going hungry.....


I work in government. My coworkers and I have generous sick leave and can sell back what we don't use and still have a nice pile of sick time banked up. But still I have to deal with people knowingly coming to work sick. Then when they see me blowing my nose 3 days later they giggle and say "Oh, you must have gotten my cold!" Yes, we need mandatory sick pay but we also need stern social pressure to stay home and not share your farking germs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the answer is always stay the fark home, even before covid

the loss of your diminished productivity is small compared to getting the whole workplace sick and knocking all productivity down

too bad most employers are too shortsighted and only care about what is happening at the minute, not the potential impact


This.


Short-sighted is generous they're just stupid idiots.
Period.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Gubbo: Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!

If you're sick you should stay home.

Of course if you don't have paid sick leave and going to work is the difference between food on the table and going hungry.....

I work in government. My coworkers and I have generous sick leave and can sell back what we don't use and still have a nice pile of sick time banked up. But still I have to deal with people knowingly coming to work sick. Then when they see me blowing my nose 3 days later they giggle and say "Oh, you must have gotten my cold!" Yes, we need mandatory sick pay but we also need stern social pressure to stay home and not share your farking germs.


Or middle management can pull their head out of their butts and actually send people home

I think that's what their job is actually supposed to be instead of being micromanaging Cucks
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!


It takes a long time to break habits and going to work when sick has long been expected of us. Especially when the reasons for those habits are still present ( lack of sick days and health insurance). People need shelter, food, and to support their families and they can't do that without a job. Blaming people for doing what they have to is callous and stupid. Heck, in grade school they gave out awards for people who never missed a day of school (which meant coming in sick because nobody doesn't get sick) and for a long time they actually required that you bring a doctor's note to excuse the absence ( meaning you had to be sick enough to pay to see a freaking doctor to avoid consequences ).
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Right. When the choice is:

"Come to work one minute late and kiss your below minimum wage goodbye. Have fun buying food next week"

vs

"It could be just an allergy, but either way I don't have time off or money to get it tested, so I'll go as I always do"
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: But requiring companies to include paid sick leave is like taking Jesus himself and holding his head in a jar full of every cabbage fart in Ireland until He admits he meant to say "whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers is just fine as long as it maximizes quarterly shareholder value and doesn't overburden our Small Businessheroes" because, dammit, as Americans we have the RIGHT to eat a burger cooked by someone too sick to work and too broke to take a day off.


All of this.
It's easy to tell people to stay home when you're a salaried work from home employee.  But maybe show a little compassion for hourly people who need to work in order to eat?  Yeah, it sucks for everybody else, but if somebody shows up sick to work or else not get paid, then hold the company accountable, not the individual.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well exactly how "sick" was the person?  There's a difference between going to work with a headache or a little sore throat and going to work with a high fever while coughing shiat up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

falkone32: Blaming people for doing what they have to is callous and stupid. Heck, in grade school they gave out awards for people who never missed a day of school (which meant coming in sick because nobody doesn't get sick) and for a long time they actually required that you bring a doctor's note to excuse the absence ( meaning you had to be sick enough to pay to see a freaking doctor to avoid consequences ).


Right? Those SS officers just wanted to pay the bills and rock sweet uniforms.
 
smunns
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unlike most Farkers who post from home while living off government cheese and vote for useless commies, most Americans have to go to work to feed their Families, pay bills, keep shelter.   Even one or two unscheduled days off could make a drastic difference to them.

You feel tad under the weather, no fever, no loss of taste or whatever.  Go to work.  How trite of Farkers to just jump on the stay home at the slightest issue and starve your children bandwagon.

The article doesn't even suggest the person even suspected they had COVID.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Katerchen: Right. When the choice is:

"Come to work one minute late and kiss your below minimum wage goodbye. Have fun buying food next week"

vs

"It could be just an allergy, but either way I don't have time off or money to get it tested, so I'll go as I always do"


I told off a restaurant manager. Someone on the line was visibly ill 🤒. I was like, yo, WTF 😤
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Well exactly how "sick" was the person?  There's a difference between going to work with a headache or a little sore throat and going to work with a high fever while coughing shiat up.


Companies are scumbags that don't give an f I was allowed to stay at work one time  while puking into a trash can.

Companies need to be punched.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!


Yes, because employers are so generous with sick time.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We need to come around to seeing that a reasonable amount of annual paid sick leave and a national healthcare system are both national security issues central to the continuation of the country.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dead for Tax Reasons: the answer is always stay the fark home, even before covid

the loss of your diminished productivity is small compared to getting the whole workplace sick and knocking all productivity down

too bad most employers are too shortsighted and only care about what is happening at the minute, not the potential impact

This.


Short-sighted is generous they're just stupid idiots.
Period.


Something along those lines happened to my aunt just last week. She started getting symptoms and got tested. Her boss said she had to go to work unless she had a positive result even though she was symptomatic. Of course, after two days of work, she was positive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!

Yes, because employers are so generous with sick time.


Hum. Employees out number the CEO and what not. So it's your lossy scab co-workers need to grab the company by the balls and end that.
otherwise you have no one else but yourself to blame for your co-workers getting you sick and killing your grandmother
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Top Ten Reason Why Brantgoose should stay home.

10. He gets winded going around the corner to the mailroom.
09. The recycling bins are now considered an expedition.
08. Depends can only do so much to prevent gastro-intestinal embarassment.
07. Everything is closed for the holidays.
06. He's got plenty of everything left, except potato chips.
05. Laying out clothes is more work than anybody needs nowadays, right?
04. The weather outside is simply rightful.
03. Fear of exposure to "Simply Having a Wonderful Christmas Time"
02. His packages won't arrive from Amazon for a while.
01. fark DONALD TRUMP. fark HIM TO DEATH!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nogalltogether: waxbeans: Dead for Tax Reasons: the answer is always stay the fark home, even before covid

the loss of your diminished productivity is small compared to getting the whole workplace sick and knocking all productivity down

too bad most employers are too shortsighted and only care about what is happening at the minute, not the potential impact

This.


Short-sighted is generous they're just stupid idiots.
Period.

Something along those lines happened to my aunt just last week. She started getting symptoms and got tested. Her boss said she had to go to work unless she had a positive result even though she was symptomatic. Of course, after two days of work, she was positive.


😞
 
omg bbq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!

[th.bing.com image 436x316]
This dumb


Nobody is that dumb
 
Mogani
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.  And in any case, WEAR A GODDAMN MASK YOU FARKING PLAGUE RATS!

If you're sick you should stay home.

Of course if you don't have paid sick leave and going to work is the difference between food on the table and going hungry.....



I worked at a place where when i I first started there we had sick time and pto time. then it changed to where they were combined and they changed the policy on calling in. you had to give a minimum of a half an hour before your shift to call in. even though people were doing that they still gave us occurrences because "some people were abusing it and they didn't want it to look like favoritism" well farkers if assholes are abusing it deal with them don't punish everyone else do what they are literally told to do. we had people coming in sick because they didn't want to get docked with an occurrence. and one person even throwing up in the garbage can at their station because they were sick. it was to the point where even one of our leads were in the hospital a few days and she had thee doctors note and all that and yet they still gave her occurrences.

so until we get businesses to treat us like actual human beings and not punish us for being sick this will not change. hell at my current place we got sick/pto time. and we still had some farker come into work sick didn't tell anybody went to their golf league after work and to the bar and came back to work the next day finally told his boss because went and got tested for covid test came back positive... dumbass
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you're sick you should stay home.

Of course if you don't have paid sick leave and going to work is the difference between food on the table and going hungry.....


falkone32: It takes a long time to break habits and going to work when sick has long been expected of us. Especially when the reasons for those habits are still present ( lack of sick days and health insurance). People need shelter, food, and to support their families and they can't do that without a job. Blaming people for doing what they have to is callous and stupid. Heck, in grade school they gave out awards for people who never missed a day of school (which meant coming in sick because nobody doesn't get sick) and for a long time they actually required that you bring a doctor's note to excuse the absence ( meaning you had to be sick enough to pay to see a freaking doctor to avoid consequences ).


Fair points.  Being in Canada I have a rather different view of this sort of thing, given that, as a baseline employers across the country are required to provide 5 days of sick leave for employees that have been employed for at least 3 months (the point at which employers can no longer fire an employee without just cause -- we don't have at-will employment except within the first 3 months of a new employee's probationary period), 3 of which, at minimum, must be paid.  Furthermore we have strong structural supports specifically for COVID-19 financial aid for those who have to have been furloughed or laid of due to their company having to close for COVID-19-related reasons, even for those who do not qualify for unemployment insurance.  It can be easy for me to forget how things work across much of the US, and that it's a systemic problem.

It is not, however, any kind of excuse not to wear a mask at the very least.  It should be mandated in all enclosed spaces outside of one's home or vehicle.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Covid death tracker or the Screaming Rage Carrot's signature?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It'll keep happening until the entire population is vaccinated OR until we force companies to give paid sick leave.

/so never
//cynical lately
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nogalltogether: waxbeans: Dead for Tax Reasons: the answer is always stay the fark home, even before covid

the loss of your diminished productivity is small compared to getting the whole workplace sick and knocking all productivity down

too bad most employers are too shortsighted and only care about what is happening at the minute, not the potential impact

This.


Short-sighted is generous they're just stupid idiots.
Period.

Something along those lines happened to my aunt just last week. She started getting symptoms and got tested. Her boss said she had to go to work unless she had a positive result even though she was symptomatic. Of course, after two days of work, she was positive.


i'd want that in writing, that in spite of suspected covid case i was being forced by my employer to go to work again my wishes and medical advice
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Honestly, at this point, how farking dumb and/or ignorant do you have to be to not realize that if you're not feeling well, you should get tested, and then stay the fark home until the test results are back, and only if they are negative go about your daily business.


Come on man, we all know that if the test results haven't come back yet, they're as good as negative.  Until they come back positive.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let people sue the plague rats if they know they have it and don't isolate. Do it in civil court as a class action. That will stop this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where do some of you work that your boss forces you to come in to work?  That just doesn't seem plausible.
 
