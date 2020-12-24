 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   This is why people shouldn't mess with sick penguins   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Sick, Chile, army personnel, Antarctica, U.S. National Science Foundation, Chilean research base, Chile's armed forces, remote research station, Chilean president Sebastin Piera  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 12:23 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Right, Dopey?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No no, it's just ice cream
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have a friend who used to be in the Air Force squadron which supports Antarctica. He said if you mess with the wildlife, you get kicked off the continent and banned for life. If penguins were hanging out on the runway, they had to suspend operations until the birds left.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Humanity is a curse on 🌎
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't the the town and/or base that requires that all personnel have their appendix removed before they are stationed there?

Wow.. this seems incredibly freaking dangerous.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should have done better testing

Fark user imageView Full Size


/am I going to spend this entire pandemic tied to this farking couch?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Humanity is a curse on 🌎


I can think of one way you help with the cure.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Penguin lust...sick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: They should have done better testing

[Fark user image image 400x240]

/am I going to spend this entire pandemic tied to this farking couch?


Problem is that testing is unreliable.

I had shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell, a few other symptoms, and a few coworkers who were symptomatic and tested positive and were put on admin at home. However, I tested negative...so I got to burn my sick leave, but could NOT return to work until 3 days after my symptoms stopped (except the smell/taste) because the false negatives are an issue.
 
AEton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a very effective test but it took us almost an hour to discover. Dip a hot wire in a sample of the person's blood. The blood will curl away and react if they have COVID-19.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

g.fro: waxbeans: Humanity is a curse on 🌎

I can think of one way you help with the cure.


I haven't seen a doctor in decades. I drink daily. I eat red 🍖 and 🥓 daily. I don't workout. Used to abuse cocaine. And I only made one kid. In 47 years. So f++k your self. I'm not trying to be on this stupid rock. What's your excuse? The grand kids need poe poe? Old hag mommy needs ya?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: g.fro: waxbeans: Humanity is a curse on 🌎

I can think of one way you help with the cure.

I haven't seen a doctor in decades. I drink daily. I eat red 🍖 and 🥓 daily. I don't workout. Used to abuse cocaine. And I only made one kid. In 47 years. So f++k your self. I'm not trying to be on this stupid rock. What's your excuse? The grand kids need poe poe? Old hag mommy needs ya?


STFU and wear a mask already.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: g.fro: waxbeans: Humanity is a curse on 🌎

I can think of one way you help with the cure.

I haven't seen a doctor in decades. I drink daily. I eat red 🍖 and 🥓 daily. I don't workout. Used to abuse cocaine. And I only made one kid. In 47 years. So f++k your self. I'm not trying to be on this stupid rock. What's your excuse? The grand kids need poe poe? Old hag mommy needs ya?


I'm just here for the ride.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: waxbeans: g.fro: waxbeans: Humanity is a curse on 🌎

I can think of one way you help with the cure.

I haven't seen a doctor in decades. I drink daily. I eat red 🍖 and 🥓 daily. I don't workout. Used to abuse cocaine. And I only made one kid. In 47 years. So f++k your self. I'm not trying to be on this stupid rock. What's your excuse? The grand kids need poe poe? Old hag mommy needs ya?

STFU and wear a mask already.


I do. In fact. Fedex is bringing me a new. It's says welcome to 2021. LOL.
ALSO. I don't go out. And I distance.
😷😠🥃🏠
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

g.fro: waxbeans: g.fro: waxbeans: Humanity is a curse on 🌎

I can think of one way you help with the cure.

I haven't seen a doctor in decades. I drink daily. I eat red 🍖 and 🥓 daily. I don't workout. Used to abuse cocaine. And I only made one kid. In 47 years. So f++k your self. I'm not trying to be on this stupid rock. What's your excuse? The grand kids need poe poe? Old hag mommy needs ya?

I'm just here for the ride.


🥃🌮🌮🌮🎅
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Infecting Greenland was always hardest for me.
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The army said that all personnel at the base "are already properly isolated and constantly monitored" by health authorities. There have been no complications.

In other news, gun control, but not the way you might think...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 500x469]


What's this from?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, all of you assholes down there can shut up about "But.. SWEDEN!!!" right now! ;0p

/God Jul, allihopa!!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where's next? The space station?
 
Rising_Zan_Samurai_Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But how is Madagascar doing?

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Rising_Zan_Samurai_Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JRoo: [Fark user image image 500x469]

What's this from?


Pretty sure that is Gunther from Adventure Time
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 500x469]


Thanks
Adventure time : Gunter gets sick
Youtube FH6MLOegbfM
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.