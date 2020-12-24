 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Bodybuilder married to sex doll breaks her just days before Christmas. Probably too many extra holiday pumps and squats (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Giggity, Kazakhstan, Christmas, Yuri Tolochko, Ceremony, Wedding, Groundbreaking, Marriage, Ribbon cutting ceremony  
•       •       •

1828 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 10:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did this already.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when the headlines are literal.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boy has more issues than Reader's Digest.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuri Tolochko finally wed his sex doll bride Margo at a ceremony in Kazakhstan in November after their special day was delayed twice. He first met her at a nightclub, and the pair began a whirlwind romance

I have so many questions about this but I don't know if I want them answered.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kazakhstan

Very nice.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't do anime, kids
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫next year he will break something special♫
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought I was insecure.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems niiicee
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I bit on her tit too hard, this caused her to fart and fly out an open window.

Now she is being repaired. She's in another city."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I still high/drunk from last night?  Or did I just read an article about a man that met, romanced, married, and f*cked a hole into his sex doll?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: Kazakhstan  Very nice.


Sasha Baron Cohen needs to conduct a mock interview with this guy as soon as possible. Borat would be a little too transparently phony for an actual Kazak but I'm sure some other oddball persona could get the job done
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: I hate it when the headlines are literal.


I was not expecting that.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember ... if her nose starts running, she's full.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was expecting ugly.

/I'd be his sex doll
//TFA says he also crossdresses?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is a cry for help.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
musingsofamiddleagedgeek.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Knows the feeling.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They did this already.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 242x276]


I got to have dinner with David Andrews once, he was friends with the father of one of my friends.  This was around a year after the Terminator movie he was in.  I'd heard of Cherry 2000 as a cult-classic but hadn't seen it (still haven't actually) but if I'd realized he was the leading man in it I would've made a point to find it on laserdisc and to get him to sign it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just like real life, you'e not supposed to beat them up.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

8 inches: And I thought I was insecure.


Username checks out?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like he admitted to domestic abuse. Arrest him.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just got up, still rubbing my eyes and trying to drink coffee... I read the headline first as 'bodyfarker'
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Sounds like he admitted to domestic abuse. Arrest him.


To take some of the verbiage from I, Robot and adapt it, it's not domestic abuse, it's voiding of warranty.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Many men would like to imagine the same. After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people, I forbade her from Instagram (I did this a long time ago). Maybe I'm being too selfish.

Naw, dude.  You were right.  Once less bot in Instagram is always a good thing.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Yuri Tolochko finally wed his sex doll bride Margo at a ceremony in Kazakhstan in November after their special day was delayed twice. He first met her at a nightclub, and the pair began a whirlwind romance

I have so many questions about this but I don't know if I want them answered.


I would not be surprised if that people who have these and treat them like real or semi-real partners craft for them at least a bit of a (fictional) background story.  It's probably part of the whole process of having them become a real part of their lives instead of just an inanimate sex toy.  It's the Daily Star, so who knows maybe it's all made up, or maybe it's just part of whatever this guy''s going through.

As long as he's not hurting anyone, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See "Lars and the Real Girl" (seriously... see it) It might be a combo of self-promo, loneliness, defiance, emotional and/or mental issues, who knows?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the meantime, Yuri has to wait for her to get repaired.
He added: "She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She's in another city.
"When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us."

Police.  Just a few questions, sir. According to the repair order, there's some damage that can't be explained by what you said happened, sir.  Just answer a few questions, please.  Explain the defensive wounds to her wrists. Why did you take here to another town when a perfectly cromulent repair center is right down the street?  Did you know she made friends with Alexis and they shared intimate secrets about you?  The drunken fight last November?  Does that ring a bell?  Alexis has agreed to be a state witness, sir.  Do you want to call a lawyer?  You know what they do to robo-abusers in prison?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
King Cobra started bodybuilding?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God.......it's time to press the RESTART button. Amen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, I died for these idiots?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would say this guy is as dumb as a box of hammers, but that is being insensitive to hammers.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Kryten, unpack Rachel and get out the puncture repair kit!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: /TFA says he also crossdresses?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, that's him on the right.
 
KarmaSpork [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This guy has so many controlling behaviors that signal abuse it makes me glad she's not real. If only we could convince all the abusive farks out there to buy one. Might save someone's life.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How did he meet a sex doll at a night club?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmaSpork: This guy has so many controlling behaviors that signal abuse it makes me glad she's not real. If only we could convince all the abusive farks out there to buy one. Might save someone's life.


You know, this makes a lot of sense. Let them get off on something fake..........
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How did he meet a sex doll at a night club?


He clubbed her at night?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This may be the most "look at me, look at me, I need attention" story I've seen this year.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

orbister: Remember ... if her nose starts running, she's full.


holy shiat I'm still f#cking laughing as I type...
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: Marcus Aurelius: They did this already.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 242x276]

I got to have dinner with David Andrews once, he was friends with the father of one of my friends.  This was around a year after the Terminator movie he was in.  I'd heard of Cherry 2000 as a cult-classic but hadn't seen it (still haven't actually) but if I'd realized he was the leading man in it I would've made a point to find it on laserdisc and to get him to sign it.


Its not a bad movie for an 80s dystopian sci-fi adventure movie. And Melanie Griffith is still hot. Now, I haven't seen the thing since the 90s, so I may just have rose colored memories.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got $30 on "Margo" having at least a detachable penis.

/NTTAWWT
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lets see if I get the stick again for saying something about mental illness.
Objectophilia is what this person is suffering from but I'm sure someone will be offended that I called someone mentally ill and report me.

/Why I keep my $5
//Opinions
///Slashieeeeeesssssssssssssssssssssss​ss
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
John Collier unavailable for comment.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least he upgraded partners

drlarsen.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude needs to go back to teaching sheep to cook already.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How did he meet a sex doll at a night club?


Maybe it was the night-club equivalent of a tupperware party?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmaSpork: This guy has so many controlling behaviors that signal abuse it makes me glad she's not real. If only we could convince all the abusive farks out there to buy one. Might save someone's life.


That's my gofundme!
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.