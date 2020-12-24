 Skip to content
(Blogger.com)   It wouldn't be a 2020 Christmas without an inspection visit from Christmas Council Boy   (scarfolk.blogspot.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ha?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafuq?
 
Mouser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
mmm...okay?
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does he wear an outfit like that dude that lives as an elf.

/so HOT
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, that was different.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK, Farker....Out yourself here and now!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Scarfolk is a national treasure.
/For more information please reread.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And oddly appropriate: 

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Znuh: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 707x1000]

Scarfolk is a national treasure.
/For more information please reread.


Znuh: And oddly appropriate: 

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1050]


shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x597]


I'm starting to like these guys.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Council boy, belch on the shelf, etc look like the guy who gets convicted for kiddie diddling and end up bent over in a prison shower.
 
