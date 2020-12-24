 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) New front in The War on Christmas opens up Down Under
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can see damn near the same article too about U.S. doctors or whoever, it's an amazing coincidence.  It almost makes it seem like someone's engaged in a coordinated effort to convince Christians they're horrible persecuted or something.  Luckily, no such effort exists of course, and their name certainly isn't Rupert Murdoch or anything.

/Covid needs to take that piece of shiat for Christmas
//bonus points if it manages to pick Piers Morgan off as well
///as stupid as the problem sounds on the face of it, this shiat is part of a well planned and successful effort to destabilize pretty much everyone and everything in favor of oligarchy.  With him being Ollie
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a Christian or was he talking to Christians?
If yes, let it go.

If not, then it's awkward.

/I mean, in the minuscule possibility that this actually happened.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Oz. The War on Christmas should involve venomous creatures leaping out of trees, not some dweeb posting on Facebook.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New front? This is the same tired-ass front dating from 2004. Get a new schtick, oppressed Christians.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The War on Christmas: A Measured Response
Youtube jbZo4x0NbbI


NSFW
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People on both sides of this "what should be a" non-issue need to STFU.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Saying Happy Holidays is one little inclusive gesture to throw out into this muddled world".

It is also a little inclusive gesture to accept "Merry Christmas" as a general wish of well-being.  But that would mean YOU doing the inclusion.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am atheist, say merry Christmas. Should i say happy days off at end of the year. I do alternate with happy holidays.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All holidays matter.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn1.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complainers were expecting to hear "Here's your present" and didn't have time to ask to see the manager.
 
mercurypig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Happy Holidays", Merry Christmas", who give a Fark? We all need to just get over ourselves already. This nonsense isn't worth the frustration.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: FTA: "Saying Happy Holidays is one little inclusive gesture to throw out into this muddled world".

It is also a little inclusive gesture to accept "Merry Christmas" as a general wish of well-being.  But that would mean YOU doing the inclusion.


THIS!  SO VERY MUCH THIS!
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: FTA: "Saying Happy Holidays is one little inclusive gesture to throw out into this muddled world".

It is also a little inclusive gesture to accept "Merry Christmas" as a general wish of well-being.  But that would mean YOU doing the inclusion.


Logic? Logic is only used during this magical time of the year to maximize profits. For everything else what is most important is feelings. And you better be damn sure you are using the correct feelings that others feel you should feel or else they are hate feels.

So to summarize, feelings.

I feel hope that this will clear up any confusing feelings that will result in maximum spending on widgets this year. Make sure to not buy local and make all purchases online to slow the spread of the vaccine.

And have a merry, go fark yourself at this time of year, period.

/Is it time to take down all this Chinese made plastic crap yet
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: [cdn1.sbnation.com image 450x362]


Woah buddy! What the fark is that? You are waging a war on the true lack of meaning of Festivus. The aluminum pole is required to be bare you farkn heretic.

/Merry, go fark yourself, period
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: People on both sides of this "what should be a" non-issue need to STFU.


Agreed. I am all for global harmony and respect for all cultures and faiths but this is something that's just not worth fighting over.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Merry Christmas? Happy Holidays?" What about the rest of my life, asshole? Don't I deserve to be happy the other 364 days?

/s
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Was he a Christian or was he talking to Christians?
If yes, let it go.

If not, then it's awkward.

/I mean, in the minuscule possibility that this actually happened.


I am not Christian and I still wish people a Happy Christmas. If anyone wished me a Happy Diwali, Hannukah, Eid or Lughnasa I'd think "That's nice" and say "Thanks". Life is too short to look for reasons or times not to be happy.

Happy Christmas!
 
