(The Scottish Sun)   New Loch Ness Monster 'sighting' snap by tourist has Subby wondering just when people will finally start believing in blurry pictures. This monster is REAL dammit   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
25
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Quick thinking Karen"???

They have specialties now?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard not to be convinced with such a compelling photo of... a blurry blob
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now the images have been recorded as a positive Nessie sighting by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.


I'm a bit fuzzy on what wouldn't be a 'positive Nessie sighting.'
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Now the images have been recorded as a positive Nessie sighting by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.


I'm a bit fuzzy on what wouldn't be a 'positive Nessie sighting.'


Well, if someone saw Nessie trying to lure a small boy into a windowless van... that probably wouldn't be so positive I guess
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid people... it's obviously Big Foot vacationing in Scotland.  I can tell by the pixels.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Badmoodman: Now the images have been recorded as a positive Nessie sighting by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.


I'm a bit fuzzy on what wouldn't be a 'positive Nessie sighting.'

Well, if someone saw Nessie trying to lure a small boy into a windowless van... that probably wouldn't be so positive I guess


Nessie trying to hit a vein while dopesick.

/And don't even think about what it had to do to get the $10 for that hit.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the era of zooming smartphones, this oils really the best they can do?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's right! I knew I left my sea monkeys somewhere.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: "Quick thinking Karen"???

They have specialties now?


Class specialization
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: "Quick thinking Karen"???

They have specialties now?


miro.medium.comView Full Size

Some even explode
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a streetlight.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, really, what else could that possibly be except a sea monster?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Came to say that he needed to give it tree fiddy
 
squidloe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm convinced
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stop greenlighting the Sun.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Gary Campbell, who keeps the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register "

Nessie is a job-creator! Take that, you skeptics.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gah! Nessie's more monstrous than I imagined.

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: Gah! Nessie's more monstrous than I imagined.

[thesun.co.uk image 620x765]


You still would
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Blurry monster every other thing in the photo is in focus and not blurry. How the fark is that even possible.
 
mute_ants
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: Blurry monster every other thing in the photo is in focus and not blurry. How the fark is that even possible.


just like big foot and other cryptid creature sightings, they are ancient life forms that appear from other dimensions. a good example is the dire wolf seen around skinwalker ranch. there have been no dire wolves living in north america for thousands of years. it's just an echo of an ancient form of life. so, naturally they are blurry when photographed.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe in blurry pictures.  I don't think I'll ever stop believing
 
