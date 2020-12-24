 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Baba Vanga the dead Bulgarian blind mystic, who foresaw 9/11 sees cure for cancer in 2021. Which is good but she also predicted a 'dragon seizing humanity', which is probably bad   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "dragon seizing humanity" is COVID, subby. You just have to have taken a class in Bogus Eschatological Bullshiat to understand.

/it's a good time to imminentize
 
Moodock [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lies! She also said her sons would provide a bus and an interstate free disco, but that never happened.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: You just have to have taken a class in Bogus Eschatological Bullshiat to understand.


🙋♂  That happens to be my major from the Bulgarian Institute of Suggestology
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"No credible written version of the Baba's predictions is available to view, either. "

Should have been earlier in the article than the 2nd to the last sentence.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why was this greenlit?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moodock: Lies! She also said her sons would provide a bus and an interstate free disco, but that never happened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PluckYew: "No credible written version of the Baba's predictions is available to view, either. "

Should have been earlier in the article than the 2nd to the last sentence.


I predicted 9/11, the dotcom and housing bubble, Russia invading Ukraine, the Falcons losing the Superbowl and Trump winning his first term.

I live a modest life, just above being poor and have no proof. But trust me, I am legit. 2021 won't be a dragon. A snake. Easy mistake.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sees cure for cancer in 2021

Except cancer is not one disease. Cancer is dozens of separate, different diseases each with their own characteristics, aggressiveness, root causes, risk factors and treatment options.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The strong Dragon is obviously referring to Joe Calzaghe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: The "dragon seizing humanity" is COVID, subby. You just have to have taken a class in Bogus Eschatological Bullshiat to understand.

/it's a good time to imminentize


Bullshiat. The dragon is obvious...

mandammit.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But what predictions did she make for the year twenny twenny?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gimme a farking break
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it come with a free frogurt?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
