(AP News)   Due to Covid fears, flights between the UK and China suspended. By China   (apnews.com) divider line
11
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
China made the decision citing clear International legal precedent of "No Backsies"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
China: "Every damned time we show you people something, you gotta pervert it, concentrate it, weaponize it, whatever, and then try to export it back to us, usually under force. You assholes have ruined everything from tea to umami - well, we're not gonna let you screw us with this! Stay the fark on your island, you bái rén wēn yì lǎo shǔ!"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the plus side to every country blacklisting the UK now Heathrow doesn't need that third runway.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How Can I Blame Brexit For This?
- by Burger BoomX Farker
 
jasonmicron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: On the plus side to every country blacklisting the UK now Heathrow doesn't need that third runway.


As someone that flies into Heathrow occasionally from the USA - yes.  Yes, they need that 3rd runway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why should China let plague rats in after they managed to control the virus much better than most western countries?
 
Esc7
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One thing about China is that their heavy handed willingness to upend things and cause trouble for others serves them very well in a pandemic, once the pandemic going full force of course.

The corrupt government's desire to downplay any bad event and lie to itself does not serve it well in the beginning of the pandemic.

Really the only weakness China has is in short term events where they have bad information. In long term planning they are ruthlessly effective.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's wasis.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Link has nothing to do with the headline.

/just saying
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All countries should do this. Drunks from the UK are the worst asshats in the world.
 
1derful
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Esc7: One thing about China is that their heavy handed willingness to upend things and cause trouble for others serves them very well in a pandemic, once the pandemic going full force of course.

The corrupt government's desire to downplay any bad event and lie to itself does not serve it well in the beginning of the pandemic.

Really the only weakness China has is in short term events where they have bad information. In long term planning they are ruthlessly effective.


There is no human problem that can't be fixed by welding people in their apartments, except of course the problem of a government that weilds people into their apartments.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

