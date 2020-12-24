 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Attention: Please don't throw your living pets in the garbage   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

646 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or perfectly good white boys.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Or perfectly good white boys.


I understood that reference.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course you don't put them in the garbage.

They go in compost, right?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've never had any problem getting in there all by themselves
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it belongs to the asshole neighbor who never cleans up after it, lets it bark its head off for 20 hours a day and doesnt care if it tries to go after other dogs. Is it ok then?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, I'm trying to keep the OUT of the garbage.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*them
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should find out who did this and then crush them in a farking garbage truck, as they are human farking filth.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I has a sad.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you tell me.  I guess I should go get that Bolivian tree lizard out of the trash.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live at the edge of the city and people use our street to dump unwanted pets all the time. We've rescued 4 dogs and are currently feeding at least 6 abandoned cats (can't take them in due to allergies).

People who abandon their animals are human garbage.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline reminds my of a 5th grade science fair my kid was doing

Proposed an experimenter based on brine shrimp and mazes

Was told those were live animals., and the proposal had to include what would be done with the animals after the experiment

Since the answer was 'flush them', the experiment was re-planned to involve plants (no mazes)

/feed them to fish could have been an answer.  We were going to the pet store to get feeder brine shimp anyway.
//Doing a 'Born Free' release into the Atlantic sounds OK in a P.R. sense, but it would actual kill them from tonic shock
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no clue that  they even pick through non- recyclable garbage.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex-wife is Russian and she adopted a cat that she saved after another guy threw it and a bunch of other kittens, in a sack into a river.  He then tried to demand she pay him for his cats.  That seems to be common practice in some parts over there.
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody thinks that the cat jumped in a box that went to recycling?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? What the heck?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fearthecowboy: Nobody thinks that the cat jumped in a box that went to recycling?


And tied the bag? That's a talented kitty.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No kidding Subby, you should always put them in someone else's garbage.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skyotter: Of course you don't put them in the garbage.

They go in compost, right?


Of course, but do we have to shave them first?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: They should find out who did this and then crush them in a farking garbage truck, as they are human farking filth.


bleedingcool.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a scumbag, hope they have to go through this one day.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: We live at the edge of the city and people use our street to dump unwanted pets all the time. We've rescued 4 dogs and are currently feeding at least 6 abandoned cats (can't take them in due to allergies).

People who abandon their animals are human garbage.


My dog was dumped. He is a schnauzer with a deformed jaw, so probably wasn't valuable to some asshole breeder that was doing too much inbreeding. I took him to the vet. Next thing I know, I've got a dog. He's terrified of everyone and everything. We're going on 6 weeks together. Trust is slow, but we're getting there. He just had his first at home bath. Here he is drying and getting warm. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I had no clue that  they even pick through non- recyclable garbage.


I had no clue that Russia recycles.

But yeah, actual humans handle that shiat, which is why I always rinse the mayo jars clean.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if it's a raccoontrash panda?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Or perfectly good white boys.


media.vanityfair.comView Full Size


And the no good ones should be composted.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.