Father and son shoot each other dead after one came looking for the man who shot his paw
    More: Stupid  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's the most "The Aristocrats" article I've read in a long time. Damn.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love how both file photos of the are mugshots. The community has lost two pillars.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2012, James was charged with first-degree assault for shooting his other son three times.

He sounds nice.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tragedy. The dog is also dead

Triple murder
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x239]


ALABAMA MANNNNN
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


That's the most American thing I've seen and read today. No surprise whatsoever there.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like everything worked out in the end then.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gene pool just got a little stronger.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see the Quentin Tarrantino reboot of "Ol' Yeller" is doing well at the box office.
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'Muricuh!
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Father & Son Construction Company (Commercial, 1986)
Youtube xKqRQmabWA8
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The sheriff called the family 'very dysfunctional.'

roll tide
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roll Tide!  Viva Tuberville!
 
Klyukva
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Tragedy. The dog is also dead

Triple murder


The dogs being shot is the most positive part of the story:

Nicholas shot dead two of his family's dogs, one of them belonging to James, for attacking a child
...
Two of the dogs, described as pit bulls, were killed, one of them belonging to James.

Good for him for shooting the dogs and shooting his piece of shiat father. He might have been (probably was) a piece of shiat himself too but in the end he died a hero.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the long face?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good thing both good guys with guns were able to stop the bad guys with guns.
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I see the Quentin Tarrantino reboot of "Ol' Yeller" is doing well at the box office.


I was gonna make a No Country for Old Yeller joke, but now the punch is taken out of it so ... whatever.

/grumble grumble
 
buravirgil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434][i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434]

That's the most American thing I've seen and read today. No surprise whatsoever there.


Do Not Want
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More responsible gun owners heard from.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too bad stupid isn't always such a self correcting problem.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buravirgil: lobotomy survivor: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434][i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434]

That's the most American thing I've seen and read today. No surprise whatsoever there.

Do Not Want
[Fark user image 850x527]


Context?
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They pull out an attack dog, you pull out a gun.  It's the Alabama way.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The sheriff called the family 'very dysfunctional.

You don't say!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll admit, this is a very 'Merica story worthy of a country song with a titled "Ballad of the Cokers".
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something something something polite society.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
brought a gun to a dog fight
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434][i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434]

That's the most American thing I've seen and read today. No surprise whatsoever there.


That's a hard 60.
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where is the banjo music...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a merry Christmas. Happy holidays!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that this story didn't get the Murica tag.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hold on there. Seems the Alabamy pohlease might just be jumping to conclusions.  The only witness says:

Nicholas' girlfriend, Ariel Anderson, has disputed the investigators' official version of events, claiming that her boyfriend did not kill his father, but rather that James took his own life after killing his son in a fit of anger.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worst John Wick,  ever.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alabama.  How surprising.  Also...

The sheriff called the family 'very dysfunctional.'

Paging Captain Obvious.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really only clicked the link to verify 'murica, even while maybe hoping this was some other country. Nope, Alabama. Well no shiat.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yomrfark: buravirgil: lobotomy survivor: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434][i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x434]

That's the most American thing I've seen and read today. No surprise whatsoever there.

Do Not Want
[Fark user image 850x527]

Context?


You're admitting an obscure reference on Fark, but maybe that's a tradition needful of examination.
Monster's Ball (2001)IMdB
Fark user imageView Full Size

The plot revolves around redemption from generational racism and violence.
A topic Thorton explored first as a writer, then a performer, and lastly as a celebrity.
In Monster's Ball, a lawman's son kills himself confronting the father's brutality to adhere to racist, local mores and the lawman realizes his father's (Peter Boyle doing everything Bruce Dern is doing for two prominent directors now) racism is the root of dysfunction. Monster's Ball also examines the racial disparity inherent with capital punishment as it is manifested in American jurisprudence and its effect on African American mothers.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dog gone
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I see the Quentin Tarrantino reboot of "Ol' Yeller" is doing well at the box office.


"Stop pointing that farking gun at my dad!" he said to himself.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The sheriff called the family 'very dysfunctional.'


It was already funny, but the punchline was hilarious.   This is what the 2A crunchy nuts are fighting for.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: Hold on there. Seems the Alabamy pohlease might just be jumping to conclusions.  The only witness says:

Nicholas' girlfriend, Ariel Anderson, has disputed the investigators' official version of events, claiming that her boyfriend did not kill his father, but rather that James took his own life after killing his son in a fit of anger.


Dad had a handgun and son had a shotgun.
I'm no forensic expert, but I'm pretty sure those make fairly different wounds.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this the rarely seen "Looping Recursive Darwin Award"?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Family that comes together, goes together
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pardon me, I gotta shoot a man about a dog.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LewDux: Family that comes together, goes together


Meh...I read the pathology more along the lines of control and gun ownership as a proxy for masculinity and who likely had repeatedly and heatedly debated the circumstances appropriately accorded by a Dog in the Fight or Fight in the Dog ethos.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

invictus2: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKqRQmab​WA8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Woah. I grew up watching those in Detroit. Didn't realize they were active in Chicago too.

...and they still exist!

https://father-son-const.com

I wonder how many owners they've gone through?
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now, who says America doesn't have it's own, unique culture?
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's crazy.

Reminds me of a murder in which I did the autopsy. A young man was angry at his mom's boyfriend for something so he shot the older guy in the face. He thought he killed the older guy and was just sitting on the porch trying to figure out what to do. He didn't know the older man had a metal plate in his face from a prior injury so the shot didn't kill the older man. The old guy then got up and fatally shot the younger guy.
 
