(BBC-US)   France surrenders citizenship to invading frontline healthcare workers   (bbc.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good for the workers. And good on France. I like reading news like that.

Sadly, immigrants who serve in the armed forces in the US don't get the same courtesy.

We're pathetic.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we'd better, if we want to keep up.  Our population is aging, especially among third, fourth and subsequent generations.  Without immigrants to do the nasty, unwanted, and entry level jobs, costs for ALL things are going to skyrocket.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As an Algerian American, props to France, a country I rarely give props to for obvious reasons. I know plenty of my people probably benefited from this, African French people haven't always been treated well there but this will do nothing but help.
 
