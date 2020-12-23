 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "Pro-life" Kirk Cameron refers to those calling bullsh*t on his super-spreader Christmas caroling events the "mask gestapo"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Kirk Cameron, former child actor Kirk Cameron, Christmas carol, peaceful protests, lot of supporters, Southern California, Dr. Fauci, mask gestapo  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gestapo should be capitalized, even though they were repugnant, it is still a noun.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"...when people are grown adults, they're not babies."

I, and any rational person, disagrees with that opinion.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Adolescents in adult skin.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These Wal-Martyrs.

Idiots: We want to meet up in a big group and sing carols, because Christmas is all about the public recognition of our sanctity.

Sane people: Don't do that.  There's a dangerous, highly-contagious virus out there.

Idiots: You can't tell us what to do!  How dare you attack our very ChristianTM beliefs that Baby Jesus died so we could get out and signal our virtue!

Sane people: Singing in a big group is a dumb thing to do right now.  You shouldn't even be traveling, let alone getting together with a bunch of other people.

Idiots: Whatever.  We have God on our side.  We won't be shut down by your persecution.

Sane people: Wow, you're dumb.

Idiots: *gasp!*  You're attacking our beliefs, just like Hitler!  Mommy!  Did you hear what they just said?!  Tell them they can't say mean things like that to us.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Gestapo should be capitalized, even though they were repugnant, it is still a noun.


Note the "sometimes lower case."

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ges​t​apo

/ not subby
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Go stick a Subway up your ass, Kirk.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lindalouwho: feckingmorons: Gestapo should be capitalized, even though they were repugnant, it is still a noun.

Note the "sometimes lower case."

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/gest​apo

/ not subby


It was a set up for 'Grammar Nazi' but apparently not obvious enough.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: lindalouwho: feckingmorons: Gestapo should be capitalized, even though they were repugnant, it is still a noun.

Note the "sometimes lower case."

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/gest​apo

/ not subby

It was a set up for 'Grammar Nazi' but apparently not obvious enough.


Why beat a dead horse?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"... when people are grown adults, they're not babies."

Sounds like they're still having some Growing Pains.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Znuh: Go stick a Subway up your ass, Kirk.


I just saw this on the Main tab a minute ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kirkles is still a jerkles.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems he wasn't clever enough to come up with "Maskstapo".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Trumper has-been desperate to stay relevant.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Gestapo should be capitalized, even though they were repugnant, it is still a noun.


It's like Xerox or Kleenex.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behead the non believers.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good thing Jesus didn't call out those who pray out loud in public as attention whores, or asked followers to be modest and considerate.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trik: Behead the non believers.


$500 - 1500 fines. use the cash to feed the homeless.

it wasn't all that long ago in history when entertainers were treated like the scallywags they are. it was considered poor form to be of the ilk willing o get on stage and make an ass of ones self. instead of putting celebrities and entertainers on a pedestal we should return to treating them like the airheads they all to often tend to be.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There really isn't any such thing as "pro-life". is there?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Znuh: Go stick a Subway up your ass, Kirk


There's no room. He has three bananas rammed up there for no other reason than they fit up there as perfectly as Gods will on earth.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: "...when people are grown adults, they're not babies."

I, and any rational person, disagrees with that opinion.


[Fark user image 703x385]
Adolescents in adult skin.


They are the personification of the spoiled brat that said "When I grow up I am gonna do what I want and not listen to anyone." Yeah Physically they are grown but they still have the mindset of that spoiled brat, we rally need to hammer in civics in school and teach a lot of the rights and responsibilities. These idiots just want their rights.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Trik: Behead the non believers.

$500 - 1500 fines. use the cash to feed the homeless.

it wasn't all that long ago in history when entertainers were treated like the scallywags they are. it was considered poor form to be of the ilk willing o get on stage and make an ass of ones self. instead of putting celebrities and entertainers on a pedestal we should return to treating them like the airheads they all to often tend to be.


you spelt tiktok rong
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Gestapo should be capitalized, even though they were repugnant, it is still a noun.


Do you send your children to kindergarten or ever have feelings of schadenfreude?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kirk, there is no intelligent life on your planet.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: BumpInTheNight: "...when people are grown adults, they're not babies."

I, and any rational person, disagrees with that opinion.


[Fark user image 703x385]
Adolescents in adult skin.

They are the personification of the spoiled brat that said "When I grow up I am gonna do what I want and not listen to anyone." Yeah Physically they are grown but they still have the mindset of that spoiled brat, we rally need to hammer in civics in school and teach a lot of the rights and responsibilities. These idiots just want their rights.


I think 2020 is the year that I finally realized that people grow up and get old whether they learn and mature or not. We have a LOT of people in this country whose emotional development was stunted early in life.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: "... when people are grown adults, they're not babies."

Sounds like they're still having some Growing Pains.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, because the words of someone of adult age that still believes in invisible sky people and magic words, while denying reality, is fully trustworthy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, CA. My old stomping grounds. This does not surprise me at all.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Teen stars from that era like this Kirk Cameron, Scott Baio, Ricky Schroeder, and others turn into right wing assholes, but a relatively good guy like Michael J Fox is the one who gets stricken with Parkinson's.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
you forget his Boner buddy killed himself

/corksmoker
 
GalFisk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Seems he wasn't clever enough to come up with "Maskstapo".

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Or the Masken-SS. Or the Wehrmaskt. Or the Luftmaske. Or the Kriegsmaskrine.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GalFisk: fusillade762: Seems he wasn't clever enough to come up with "Maskstapo".

[Fark user image image 500x500]

Or the Masken-SS. Or the Wehrmaskt. Or the Luftmaske. Or the Kriegsmaskrine.


Achootzstaffel
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chariset: These Wal-Martyrs.

Idiots: We want to meet up in a big group and sing carols, because Christmas is all about the public recognition of our sanctity.

Sane people: Don't do that.  There's a dangerous, highly-contagious virus out there.

Idiots: You can't tell us what to do!  How dare you attack our very ChristianTM beliefs that Baby Jesus died so we could get out and signal our virtue!

Sane people: Singing in a big group is a dumb thing to do right now.  You shouldn't even be traveling, let alone getting together with a bunch of other people.

Idiots: Whatever.  We have God on our side.  We won't be shut down by your persecution.

Sane people: Wow, you're dumb.

Idiots: *gasp!*  You're attacking our beliefs, just like Hitler!  Mommy!  Did you hear what they just said?!  Tell them they can't say mean things like that to us.


Kirk is a young earth creationist.  Based on TFA he also believes his invisible sky wizard grants him favor due to his wealth and influence.  It would never occur to him that he is murdering people by spreading covid-19.  He should be detained and held until the pandemic is over for public safety.  However this is Murica, Kirk is white, wealthy, and a fascist supporter of the current wannabe dictator and their party.  So super spreader event and death it is.  We really do have some growing pains, and I realize it takes different strokes for different folks, but why do we tolerate these silver spoon arseholes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We've got all kinds: the Mask gestapo, the Vaccine gestapo, the Pollution gestapo - all of these are subsidiaries the Trying-to-Keep-your-Dumb-Ass-Alive gestapo. We're very busy taking away your freedom to kill yourself and everybody else.

//there's also the gazpacho gestapo. those folks are unrelated but their soup is good
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.