 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Researchers find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection. But on the other hand, 100% of reinfected patients had COVID-19 previously, so everybody panic   (apnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Immune system, director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute, new studies, Infectious disease, institute's study, immune system, health workers, positive results  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You sure about that percentage submitter. It seems to me that a reinfection can occur in somebody who hasn't...

never mind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I...can't argue with that.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's actually some excellent news buried in there. That's because this study was about people testing positive for virus rather than for people showing disease.

I say this because there remains this open question about how well an immune response to SARS-CoV-2 works to keep measurable infection at bay, essentially does the immune response check any subsequent exposure to the virus at such a low level that a person will be unlikely to become an asymptomatic spreader.

It's not unexpected but it is nevertheless excellent news. So Merry Christmas.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is good news, the bad news is morons will think herd immunity and continue the spread.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, we've had first infection. But what about second infection?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You get 4 to 6 months of protection.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.