(CNN)   A lot of people might be celebrating Christmas on New Year's Eve this year   (cnn.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, programmers celebrate Halloween on Christmas because 10 kinds of people...

fark, I forgot the punchline.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trump's America.
He is so worried about a war on Christmas yet does not understand he is leading the assault
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you say so. I have two packages arriving from Amazon today. They were expected to be delivered on December 30 and January 3.
 
goatharper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Well, programmers celebrate Halloween on Christmas because 10 kinds of people...

fark, I forgot the punchline.


Everybody knows that one. It wasn't funny the first time. But it xmas so ho ho ho!
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet the backlog would decrease if the workers got to call,  "Finders Keepers".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: If you say so. I have two packages arriving from Amazon today. They were expected to be delivered on December 30 and January 3.


Lucky you. All of my stuff was ordered between the 2nd and the 5th. The last package arrived yesterday.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've sold stuff on ebay this month and I still have packages that left the post office in early December and the tracking info hasn't been updated since.  I have one that traveled from Vermont to upstate New York via New Hampshire, then New Jersey, then Cincinnati, then Rochester New York, where it's sat for five days now.  Postal workers are working hard, but man the management of USPS is a clusterfark right now.
 
Lemigasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The USPS distribution center in Rochester seems to be some kind of Bermuda Triangle for packages. Had something mailed to me (priority) on Dec. 2nd. It got to Rochester on Dec. 11th and...sat. On the 19th I got an update in the morning that it had left and was heading for my town (hurray!). But then on the evening of the 19th I got a notification that it had arrived...in Rochester. I'm thinking they loaded a departure truck in the morning, and then realized in the evening that nobody had actually driven it anywhere? We'll see if I have it by New Year's.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eastern Orthodox Christians will let you attend normal Christmas services on January 7th if your local lockdown ends by then.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have one I sent and one that are supposed to come in that are in the pile. One is about 50 miles from me and has been there since the 8th, the other is in Indiana. I talked to our letter carrier at work and she was telling me how they are more focused on getting letters out since they have staff problems. She told me they have warehouses full of packages and about 1/10th of the people they need to tackle it and they are even offering overtime. Dejoy can go EABOD.
 
