 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Some UK celebs have dressed as Mrs. Claus to help Christmas come early this year (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Giggity, Christmas, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Piers Morgan  
•       •       •

1546 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
HO HO HO!
Now we know why Santa's so jolly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I think santa would probably rather fark a lump of coal than Kourtney Kardashian.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Apparently being a fake blonde with fake tits is some sort of requirement for participation in this.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


She made something come early, but it wasn't Christmas.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf, I dress up as Mrs. Claus regularly and never get positive attention.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Wtf, I dress up as Mrs. Claus regularly and never get positive attention.


Ok, Mr. Winters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [thesun.co.uk image 620x620]

She made something come early, but it wasn't Christmas.


If you mean by making you jerk yourself off in your bathroom with your mom's hand soap and a Kleenex, then you are correct, sir!
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: HO HO HO! LADY LADY LADY!
Now we know why Santa's so jolly.


FTF NuFark™
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now that's attention whoring, these people just aching to remain relevant, realizing they have no real purpose.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are these ladies actually famous or just reality stars?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Now that's attention whoring, these people just aching to remain relevant, realizing they have no real purpose.


I know, look at all these Usenet people in a MySpace world.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From these comments, I can't tell if I'm supposed to objectify these models or attack them for their looks and/or motives.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: From these comments, I can't tell if I'm supposed to objectify these models or attack them for their looks and/or motives.


Possibly supposed to dress up and join in.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Idina Menzel, Ariana Grande - A Hand For Mrs. Claus (Lyric Video)
Youtube kbVpS_2TZCI


/yeah i know it's horrible but it fits the theme
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bonjour, Ho!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: CarnySaur: From these comments, I can't tell if I'm supposed to objectify these models or attack them for their looks and/or motives.

Possibly supposed to dress up and join in.
[Fark user image 425x425]


Oh good, now I'm thinking about your average farker in one of those outfits - I really needed that visual

/yeah I know some of ya could pull it off
//but most of us, no one wants to see that
///should be prohibited under the Gorgor Purge Act
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: CarnySaur: From these comments, I can't tell if I'm supposed to objectify these models or attack them for their looks and/or motives.

Possibly supposed to dress up and join in.
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Is that Martin Shrekeli 🤔
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Are these ladies actually famous or just reality stars?


Legends in their own minds.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that bottom one is a duck
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dork Gently: CarnySaur: From these comments, I can't tell if I'm supposed to objectify these models or attack them for their looks and/or motives.

Possibly supposed to dress up and join in.
[Fark user image 425x425]

Oh good, now I'm thinking about your average farker in one of those outfits - I really needed that visual

/yeah I know some of ya could pull it off
//but most of us, no one wants to see that
///should be prohibited under the Gorgor Purge Act


I have a stock photo of a tfer in a kilt somewhere....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Apparently being a fake blonde with fake tits is some sort of requirement for participation in this.


It's the war on Xmas. Pitiful. Back in my day Xmas meant something. It was all about naturals and big beavers. Now it's all prepackaged technological terrors you can't even eat. You're hypocrites, all of you!
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay - middle one is cabeza de martillo

She can see each of your ears when you're making out.

/total catch here, ladies
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dork Gently: CarnySaur: From these comments, I can't tell if I'm supposed to objectify these models or attack them for their looks and/or motives.

Possibly supposed to dress up and join in.
[Fark user image 425x425]

Oh good, now I'm thinking about your average farker in one of those outfits - I really needed that visual

/yeah I know some of ya could pull it off
//but most of us, no one wants to see that
///should be prohibited under the Gorgor Purge Act

I have a stock photo of a tfer in a kilt somewhere....
[Fark user image 300x347]


Ieeeeeeeeeee!   It begins!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.