(Some Iowan by Birth)   Guy with three first names was arrested because a movie felt so real that he thought his house was booby-trapped. Wearing only sweatpants and socks, he was found lying in a driveway blocks from his home. Police report that alcohol was involved   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Crime, arrest of Gary Don Allen, ORANGE CITY, investigating officer, Police, 57-year-old Orange City man, London, Constable  
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to know what movie he was watching.
Any guesses?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he watching Goonies?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he hot?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds a little more weed-y that alcohol-y.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like a much deeper problem then a little Rum or whatever he was drinking.  here in the USA the ones with mental problems are dealt with the police and jailed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do we arrest people that clearly need medical help?
I think this proves we're scumbag pieces of crud.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Staffist: Sounds a little more weed-y that alcohol-y.


I'm going with meth.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: I really want to know what movie he was watching.
Any guesses?


Well, he said that he thought his house was booby-trapped, so my guess is "Behind the Green Door".
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Staffist: Sounds a little more weed-y that alcohol-y.

I'm going with meth.


Hey I was told there'd be no Meth........!!!!!
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: I really want to know what movie he was watching.
Any guesses?


Saw.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't do movies, so I bet he created a metaphor for the media who tell us "the worst is yet to come" now that we have a vaccine.

/I really can't even right now, totally!
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is a mental illness, not a ha ha look at this guy thing.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that movie....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's a stil from the cop's bodycam.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Staffist: Sounds a little more weed-y that alcohol-y.

I'm going with meth.


Or a bad acid trip.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
headline == article
 
