(BBC-US)   China developing a larger presence on the world stage   (bbc.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I'm sure they want nothing but peace and prosperity for all.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we no longer have to worry about them all jumping and landing at the same time, causing a global earth-shake?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The American king game is working. First we let them get a foothold in various developing countries. Next they get fat and happy. Then they'll get heart disease and die young!

All according to plan.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: So we no longer have to worry about them all jumping and landing at the same time, causing a global earth-shake?


Or just this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jay_bones15
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Omgwhocares.jpg
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh NO!!

Real 'Merican patriots, we don't want China to overtake us on the obesity front! Everyone rush to their nearest Fat* Food joint and eat 4000 calories or more!! Make America Fatter Again!!

*Not a typo. A term my mom used.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, our master plan of fattening up the Chinese population with American fast-food is coming to fruition.
 
0z79
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If they'd stop farking LYING and learn to look out for people other than themselves.....!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

China will grow larger.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And Le On is getting larger!
 
0z79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

0z79: If they'd stop farking LYING and learn to look out for people other than themselves.....!


...And I look like a God damned fool for not reading the article.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We were grossly mislead by our parents. Unfortunately it's too late to un-eat those vegetables.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes yes. Keep eating that KFC. The plan is working beautifully.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No surprise.

"McDonald's China's website described the taste of the Oreo and Spam burger as "tender and juicy," "full of meatiness" and with "a hint of sweet aftertaste" that amounts to "an unimaginable double surprise."

I stand corrected. Double surprise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bullshiat. i lived there for 20 years. there as skinny as fark. i am fat
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
they are.
 
