(WLOX Biloxi)   Finally, a place where you can enjoy a cigarette   (wlox.com)
    More: Interesting, Criminal justice, Tobacco smoking, Cigarette, United States dollar, Nicotine, Smuggling, current situation, Cigar  
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd say bravo, but is the mark-up 6,000% ?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cain said that the current situation "compromises our corrections officers and staff and puts them at risk to either break the law by allowing the smoking or to put themselves in danger by enforcing the rule.

So by that logic they're going to also allow meth and heroin?
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that they can't even win the war on drugs in farking prisons should say something about the feasibility of it elsewhere.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they also get Stoli? I'm enjoying both at the moment.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, I don't recall RJR Nabisco owning a prison.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inmates are smuggling in smokes...? Yeah, right. How many cigarettes can you fit up your butt anyway?

Are they going to give the guards a pay raise to make up for the money they're losing on selling cigarettes to inmates?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barry McCockner: Do they also get Stoli? I'm enjoying both at the moment.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's just go back a few 10,000,000 years..........
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have a cigar.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not there....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Inmates are smuggling in smokes...? Yeah, right. How many cigarettes can you fit up your butt anyway?

Are they going to give the guards a pay raise to make up for the money they're losing on selling cigarettes to inmates?


You jest, but I assure you prisoners can fit lots of stuff in places.

This will not change the prison economy though, prison economy is same as us, have and have nots. Coffee is legal in all prisons I'm aware of, but is also a major trade, as much as alcohol

/Been to prison
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yep, because the ones they have now taste like crap...( ! )
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Cain said that the current situation "compromises our corrections officers and staff and puts them at risk to either break the law by allowing the smoking or to put themselves in danger by enforcing the rule.

So by that logic they're going to also allow meth and heroin?


Maybe, they should? Maybe, the rules and laws we like, are stupid?
Dope. Abortion. Sex. Are not your business. And you don't have a right to ask the government to control other people choosing things you don't like. It's stupid. And kind of rapey.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I'd rather have a cigar.


You're gonna make it if you try.

They're gonna love you.

oh, by the was...which one's Pink
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* way
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: fusillade762: Cain said that the current situation "compromises our corrections officers and staff and puts them at risk to either break the law by allowing the smoking or to put themselves in danger by enforcing the rule.

So by that logic they're going to also allow meth and heroin?

Maybe, they should? Maybe, the rules and laws we like, are stupid?
Dope. Abortion. Sex. Are not your business. And you don't have a right to ask the government to control other people choosing things you don't like. It's stupid. And kind of rapey.


I agree with you, in the general sense... But legalizing it in prison because we can't stop it from happening, is a sign that our prison system has failed.

But let's be real, we all know the prison system has failed.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The smokers will save money, and the state will make money."

What is a half-bullshiat statement, Alex?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex-husband went to prison Dec 2011.  They banned smoking September 2011.  He was there 5 years and rarely had a problem getting a cigarette.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: waxbeans: fusillade762: Cain said that the current situation "compromises our corrections officers and staff and puts them at risk to either break the law by allowing the smoking or to put themselves in danger by enforcing the rule.

So by that logic they're going to also allow meth and heroin?

Maybe, they should? Maybe, the rules and laws we like, are stupid?
Dope. Abortion. Sex. Are not your business. And you don't have a right to ask the government to control other people choosing things you don't like. It's stupid. And kind of rapey.

I agree with you, in the general sense... But legalizing it in prison because we can't stop it from happening, is a sign that our prison system has failed.

But let's be real, we all know the prison system has failed.


*legalize isn't the right word, but you know what I mean
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's to stop people from pimping their cell mate.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$500 / lb for tobacco isn't too bad.
It's about $400 / lb here in BC
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ryebread: The fact that they can't even win the war on drugs in farking prisons should say something about the feasibility of it elsewhere.


That might be the smartest smart comment I've ever seen.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love their reasoning.  People are going to do it anyway, which would be illegal, so let's just make it not illegal.  Problem solved.  Offer not valid for jazz cabbage, etc.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: My ex-husband went to prison Dec 2011.  They banned smoking September 2011.  He was there 5 years and rarely had a problem getting a cigarette.


So, you're saying he's single...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Inmates are smuggling in smokes...? Yeah, right. How many cigarettes can you fit up your butt anyway?

Are they going to give the guards a pay raise to make up for the money they're losing on selling cigarettes to inmates?


It ain't the inmates.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
