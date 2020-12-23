 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of entitled jerks, who played this song at full volume, all 'cause of some art works   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Judge, Trial, Pleading, Las Vegas Strip, Noise regulation, Harassment, neighbor Mark Towfiq's home, Orange County, California  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right to quiet enjoyment.

Not 'right to quiet enjoyment except for the Gilligan's Island theme'.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only jerks here are the assholes who post a link to a paywall.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Get back to me when real news of rest of us happens like when Trump get executed for treason
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Big One can't happen soon enough. Or a canyon-to-coast wildfire.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Legal dealings like this are never quick. The neighbor thought it would just be a three hour tort.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remember when the US military besieged an Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See and blasted it with songs by The Clash, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Jethro Tull?
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Haven't seen the name Chihuly in print for a whiles
 
