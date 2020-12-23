 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   We have viruses running rampant, we have smoke from wildfires. 2020: "Hey, let's combine the two"   (mprnews.org) divider line
8
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You got your virus in my wildfire smoke!"

"You got your wildfire smoke in my virus!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Trump killed the relief bill as an added bit of spite.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought this was about smoking, where I would sing my jingle: "Smoking cigarettes is a baaad thing. But we all do it anyway."

I do not smoke by the way.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody check the box for the rule book. Does it count as a repeat if this was greenlit on the STEM tab with the exact same article but a different NPR site?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoke in pandemic
Infection in the sky

/not many iconic songs mention Frank Zappa
//amazing role in Monkees movie "Head"
///I forget what eight was four
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Viruses, mold, bacteria in the forests, downwind from dairies, asbestos and flaking lead paint, holy crap it was annoying to see people refusing to wear the proper PPE before the pandemic while saying "I won't live forever" or "it's just a little dust".  Americans are dumbasses.
 
IANALINFLORIDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, 2021 is looking awesome so far...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Smoke in pandemic
Infection in the sky


I thought it was ♫ dope smokin' otter...♫
 
