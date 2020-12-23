 Skip to content
(Insider)   This guy brought his family to Disney World during the pandemic and now he's thinking that wasn't such a great idea   (insider.com)
28
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We had two Disney trips planned for this year. One was to take the grandkids and the other was a Disney cruise.  We put the kibosh on the Disneyworld trip for the grandkids and the cruise was cancelled by Disney. As much as we like doing Disney things, I don't see a return trip until probably 2022, or maybe late 2021, depending on how things develop with vaccination. I don't see us taking another cruise, ever.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you're local. Disney is probably safer than your local walmart. If not...don't travel.

But still don't go. It's not so much "Oh Disney" it's so much WHY ARE THE FARK ARE YOU ON AIRLINE  FOR A VACATION TO ANYWHERE NOW.

Getting there is the problem. IT could be DollyWood a PHISH Concert or Grandmother's house. It's the traveling that's the problem. Just wait until the SuperSpreader Bowl.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So let me get this straight,
You deride to take your family across country during a raging pandemic?

Not only that, but you time it for a predicted post T-Day spike?

To a state  where the Government and (many) people clearly don't give a fark.

To a crowded venue? ( yes it is outdoors. Yes it is Disney and they are probably doing more than most other places to prevent spread)

You paid money for this, AND, by entering the park you agree to not hold Disney responsible in any way?


FTFA; " Though we tried to make the most of an unexpected situation, I wish my family would have saved the small fortune we spent"  WTF????.
(that hermit lady in the Taiga whose closest neighbor is 200 mile away is wearing a mask and socially distancing)

Don't make the same mistake I did...  It's just not worth it.
Look on the bright side. It only cast you $3K? (just a guess).  Nobody died, facing long tern side effects or is looking at  financial ruin.
Your family  bet on black and came up, The pay off was?  Just about zip.
The stockholders thank you.

All for the house of mouse.

I swear, I fail to understand what people fail to understand.

I must decline your offer to attend the extended family X-Mas get together due to, not so common, common sense.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like DIsney World. I used to live in Central Florida and knew a guy so I could usually get in the parks for free. It's a blast of a day when you just have to drive a bit and don't pay for it. But no way in hell is there anything in those parks that is worth flying across the country to see ESPECIALLY if you've already been there a bunch of times. Go to Yellowstone or something, sheesh.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If Disney wanted to protect families they would've made the correct ethical choice to remain closed.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: If Disney wanted to protect families they would've made the correct ethical choice to remain closed.


But our SHAREH-.. er... our EMPLOYEES!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
mrs edmo just came in to tell me a find of hers has regained consciousness. She went into a small town hospital for COVID, woke up in a giant hospital in a big city. She asked what day it was. I imagine it was a bit of a shock; she hasn't been awake since Nov 10th.

And the wife tells me she's donating to her GoFundMe for health expenses. You know how many of those we've seen already?

JFC, just stay home. And wear your farking masks.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So Daryl Austin regrets going to Disney World during a global pandemic bc the waits were too long and restaurants were closed, not bc he risked the lives of untold number of people during a farking pandemic?

Daryl Austin is piece of shiat.

/Daryl Austin, piece of shiat
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I went to Disney during a pandemic and I was inconvenienced by longer than normal wait times"

Boo farking hoo, Mr First World Problems
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Late next summer, the line for Disney world might be backed up to Gainesville. A lot of pent-up demand for travel and entertainment. They could change $250 a ticket and still get it.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that "during the pandemic" would change the basic principle of the headline.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Disney owns almost all the most valuable intellectual properties of the modern age. I don't think they'd lose too much by closing their parks.

Now what that means for the cast, I don't know, but a proper governmental plan would be able to clarify that.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He went to Disney World,
I went to Jared...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I went there as a kid and enjoyed it.  My parents now live 45 minutes away. I've taken my kid on day trips to Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom.  You're nuts flying there from SLC.  Why can't this wait a year?  I'm flying to SLC in June to go to Moab.  You should have gone to Canyonlands.  There's nobody there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...but it wouldn't be open if it was somewhere we shouldn't be.

Grocery stores are open. Bars are open.

/Yes, they think in fallacies. Don't be like that.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Disney owns almost all the most valuable intellectual properties of the modern age. I don't think they'd lose too much by closing their parks.

Now what that means for the cast, I don't know, but a proper governmental plan would be able to clarify that.


Actually, depending on who is counting, Parks are 30%-37% of Disney income and like 30% of their profits.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear Daryl,
It's unfortunate that you have kids. May they be more intelligent than you are.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
but at least mask-wearing was encouraged

JFC
 
haknudsen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went there as a kid and enjoyed it.  My parents now live 45 minutes away. I've taken my kid on day trips to Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom.  You're nuts flying there from SLC.  Why can't this wait a year?  I'm flying to SLC in June to go to Moab.  You should have gone to Canyonlands.  There's nobody there.


Actually State and National Parks in Utah are getting record high visitors.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only there was something to do in this country, some place you could go, that isn't Disney. Sadly there isn't, your two choices are Disney Land and Disney World depending on which side of the Mississippi you live on. See you there next Tuesday.
 
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm really disappointed with this article. I was hoping it was about how his family contracted covid at the house of mouse, proving the shutdown in CA isn't simply about a feckless governor desperately trying to appear as if he's doing SOMETHING.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe Disney should hire McAssfee anti virus software to bug the shiat out of park goers?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

haknudsen: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Disney owns almost all the most valuable intellectual properties of the modern age. I don't think they'd lose too much by closing their parks.

Now what that means for the cast, I don't know, but a proper governmental plan would be able to clarify that.

Actually, depending on who is counting, Parks are 30%-37% of Disney income and like 30% of their profits.


I'm surprised it is that high, but I can accept it might be fact.

Still, in the long run it seems like the intellectual property aspect of their business will dwarf their theme park revenues. The ability to get those in front of many more customers is huge.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Rapmaster2000: I went there as a kid and enjoyed it.  My parents now live 45 minutes away. I've taken my kid on day trips to Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom.  You're nuts flying there from SLC.  Why can't this wait a year?  I'm flying to SLC in June to go to Moab.  You should have gone to Canyonlands.  There's nobody there.

Actually State and National Parks in Utah are getting record high visitors.


Makes sense.  I spend a lot of time camping and hiking, and my usual places are definitely more busy.

But it has to be less people than Disney World.  I don't even really like Magic Kingdom.  It was built for smaller crowds than it hosts now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I like DIsney World. I used to live in Central Florida and knew a guy so I could usually get in the parks for free. It's a blast of a day when you just have to drive a bit and don't pay for it. But no way in hell is there anything in those parks that is worth flying across the country to see ESPECIALLY if you've already been there a bunch of times. Go to Yellowstone or something, sheesh.


Sure. But last time I went I was a kid. Too short to get on most of the rides. I'd like to go now. Before I die. But. It might kill me. What a odd twist.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It also reminds guests "COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death" and says that by entering the park visitors confirm that they aren't experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms outlined by the CDC.

I can't see any glaring flaws in their cunning plan.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Disney owns almost all the most valuable intellectual properties of the modern age. I don't think they'd lose too much by closing their parks.

Now what that means for the cast, I don't know, but a proper governmental plan would be able to clarify that.


In the same way a CEO could forgo one year of income and divi it up as much as possible between employees. Except shareholders are legally able to demand and receive profits for their investment.

So it's against self insterest and the law to NOT turn a profit. Keep the castle open. A dead person only has to pay once to make a profit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: He went to Disney World,
I went to Jared...
[i.pinimg.com image 480x854]


Actually there not.
 
