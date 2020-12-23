 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   COVID-19 isn't just rough on humans; among mustelidae, most hella die   (theatlantic.com) divider line
17
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to weasel out of this one.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need these things for their companionship. Let them cough.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's way gnarly subby. I need some way crunchy green nugs to even comprehend that shiat.
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dammit and I was just getting ready to kick off my business selling mink-fur covid masks!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is merely karmatic payback for Pauly Shore, fur coats and mink oil ointments
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marge, don't discourage the boy. Weaseling out of things is what separates man from the animals........except the weasel.
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sux to be a Mink right now!!!!!!

I'll wait........
 
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm on day 8 of having Covid. Piece of cake.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Are you a goddamned mink?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good.

While a comprehensive elimination of all of the farmed Mink has been necessary for decades we haven't had an excuse to eliminate this industry of raising animals in cruel conditions so we can breed them, kill them, wear their skin and repeat with their babies.

Cows, Chicken, Lamb and so on I get. We eat them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cows, Chicken, Lamb and so on I get. We eat them.


What's the difference between raising them for their fur or raising them for food?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a liberal hoax? No one you know got sick?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The bodies of thousands of culled mink, buried in shallow graves, then proceeded to ferment. Gases built up in their bodies, propelling them to rise, luridly, from the ground.

A zombie mink apocalypse. Before 2020, that would have been pure nightmare fuel, but now, I merely wonder why it took so long.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It comes in unusual and unpredictable progression of phases that can go on for months. Don't make the assumption that just because you may feel better one day it's all over and it's party time
/got it in March and still not quite entirely right but never had to be hospitalized thankfully
 
Sarien
‘’ less than a minute ago  

What's the difference between raising them for their fur or raising them for food?


Not to mention... leather.. feathers.. and you know, wool.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

What's the difference between raising them for their fur or raising them for food?


I need food to live.

I suppose I could eat a mink, but I can't find it at the grocery store.
 
