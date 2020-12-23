 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Marky got with Sharon, And Sharon got Cherese, She was sharing Sharon's outlook on coronavirus disease. Mikey held a protest because Bobby was a racist. They were all in love with dyin' 'cause they opened back up Texas

fark.com/comments/10842190

Linked article: nymag.com

Springtimefresh


Discussion

And now, here's Yakko Warner with the fetishes of the world: ♩ ♫ Lithophilia, fisting, pygophilia, rimming, degradation, castration and begging. Chasmophilia, figging, menophilia, revving, impregnation, masturbation and pegging ♩ ♫

fark.com/comments/10686213

Linked article: badgirlsbible.com

Ghastly


Sports

Iowa's Jack Koerner, won't need the coroner, hitting a boat in a lake. But the Sea-Doo he rode, though it didn't explode, left nothing but junk in its wake

fark.com/comments/10847081

Linked article: espn.com

Don Gato


Business

And I said, "What about LVMH buying up Tiffany's?" and she said "Well, that's one company that's out" and I said "Was it over the tariffs?"

fark.com/comments/10945460

Linked article: axios.com

The English Major

and

I got a pocket full of quarters and I'm gonna make a bond trade. You don't have a lot of money so I'm takin' everything you made. Argentina flips the finger, splits their debt issue in two. Then redesignates the bonds and the creditors got screwed

fark.com/comments/10933374

Linked article: economist.com

Twilight Farkle


Geek/Fandom/STEM

Matter from light? What's next, money for nothing? Chicks for free?

fark.com/comments/10944184

Linked article: scitechdaily.com

dangeraffe


Entertainment

♫ ♬ Hey now You're a hot spot What a dumbass Get plague ♫ ♬

fark.com/comments/10932369

Linked article: punknews.org

AAAAGGGGHHHH


Politics

Everybody: Yang's done tonight

fark.com/comments/10708613

Linked article: cnn.com

Veloram

and

♩ "And we're living here in Allentown. ♩ And a visit from a big orange clown. ♩ Wants us to open and let people die..♩..Don't ask why..♩..COVID's a lie. ♩ Now we're dying here in Allentown" ♩

fark.com/comments/10810578

Linked article: news.yahoo.com

Badger
 
