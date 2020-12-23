 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Visual   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: HOTY, Contests  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 7:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Playboy is going public... public with an "L"

fark.com/comments/10970406

Linked article: cnn.com

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen


Discussion

___a

fark.com/comments/10703461

Linked article: boredpanda.com

169th Cousin


Business

Ap ple sto ck

fark.com/comments/10901619

Linked article: cnbc.com

elvisaintdead


Geek/Fandom/STEM

RIP Dewey Decimal 187.6 - 202.0

fark.com/comments/10668353

Linked article: ajc.com

thatguyoverthere70


Entertainment

AI/DC

fark.com/comments/10816365

Linked article: nme.com

NeoCortex42


Politics

🍄: 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡? 🦡?

fark.com/comments/10711957

Linked article: gq.com

null
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.