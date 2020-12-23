 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Smart/Clever
Moderator
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Malfunction in dehumidifier system causes fire at ice factory. If only there were a source of, I mean two sources of water. Among our sources of water are.... Wait, I'll come in again

fark.com/comments/11019820

Linked article: mlive.com

FrancoFile


Discussion

This headline has paid more in income taxes than POTUS. This is your 7 p.m. ET debate eve MSNBC thread

fark.com/comments/10966765

Linked article: msnbc.com

JulieAzel626


Sports

Patrick Mahomes is now a part owner of The Royals, adding to his existing ownership of the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders

fark.com/comments/10898173

Linked article: kshb.com

Incorrigible Astronaut


Business

Borden Dairy files for bankruptcy, but keep an eye out for the soon-to-be-formed "Dorden Dairy" IPO, which will be free of pesky pension obligations

fark.com/comments/10669663

Linked article: cnn.com

Action Replay Nick


Geek/Fandom/STEM

New fossil seal species rewrites history. Here it is, History, Vol. 1, Chapter One: In the beginning, AARK AARK AARK AARK *clapping* AARK AARK AARK AARK

fark.com/comments/11015874

Linked article: phys.org

MC Magic Cracker


Entertainment

Myst TV show in the works. First three episodes to figure out what the fark that lever does

fark.com/comments/10782370

Linked article: collider.com

Josh54321


Dawww

Asymmetrical anti-Christmas warriors take down critical dog antler sector

fark.com/comments/10657219

Linked article: startribune.com

Pinnacle Point


Food

A certain brand of peanut butter has a predictable opinion on the correct way to pronounce Graphics Interchange Format

fark.com/comments/10723184

Linked article: cnn.com

dionysusaur


Politics

Joe Biden closing in on 80 million votes. Of course, if you discount all of the fraudulent votes then the real number is probably closer to 80 million

fark.com/comments/11024232

Linked article: thehill.com

Dimensio

and

Biden's Coronavirus task force is nothing but a bunch of doctors and scientists

fark.com/comments/11013964

Linked article: statnews.com

WhackingDay

and

Trump likes Wisconsin like he likes his women: screaming at him to go away as he barges in anyway

fark.com/comments/10936685

Linked article: 9news.com

Your Neighborhood Pessimist
 
