Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Looks like Drew's not the only person to delete a Tab

fark.com/comments/10987680

Linked article: kiro7.com

toraque

and

There's always a tweet: Drew Curtis edition

fark.com/comments/10798903

Linked article: twitter.com

APO_Buddha


Discussion

Torn from the front page of the Bangor Daily News: "Blue Hill church is using lobsters to jumpstart its local economy." Maybe they'll beef things up by disregarding separation of turf and steak

fark.com/comments/10799676

Linked article: bangordailynews.com

Jodeo


Sports

Duke su...spends athletic competitions

fark.com/comments/10741702

Linked article: today.duke.edu

AppleChill


Geek/Fandom/STEM

High tech toilet can recognize your anal print. Time to buy lipstick

fark.com/comments/10770106

Linked article: dailymail.co.uk

some_beer_drinker


Entertainment

Lesflix, a lesbian oriented streaming service and you've already clicked the link. I'd like to use the remaining space to debut a poem I wrote. I've been working on it for quite some time, and I really hope that you'll like it. So here goes: Once upo

fark.com/comments/11014932

Linked article: news.trust.org

gar1013


Dawww

This guy built a miniature restaurant for squirrels in his yard. Note the lack of slatted chairs

fark.com/comments/10803729

Linked article: stories.wimp.com

elvisaintdead


Food

The Doritos pickle incident has hit the US

fark.com/comments/10848782

Linked article: delish.com

Burn_The_Plows


Politics

Pyongyang . Caught sayof talk that something has happened to the "Respected Comrade." Is he dead or not? WaPo says yes. Helicopters have been flying low -OR- "hello, I am write to salute and am wearing a mask"

fark.com/comments/10793318

Linked article: twitter.com

Sarah Jessica Farker
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One good thing to come out of
2020 are the good thinks from Fark.
 
