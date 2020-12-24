 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Balloon Boy parents pardoned in effort to make 2020 weirder still   (apnews.com) divider line
38
    More: Misc, Fort Collins, Colorado, Denver International Airport, Balloon boy hoax, Balloons, Ballooning, National Defense Authorization Act, Balloon Boy' Parents, Richard Heene  
•       •       •

1279 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Dec 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the "balloon boy" shenanigans well. The parents had been trying to garner publicity for years. They went on "Wife Swap" and tried desperately for a reality show.  The delicious John Waters-like moment was when they drug the kid on the Today show and coached him to lie.
His nervous guilt got the best of him and he puked on live TV... twice.
Truly an epic television milestone... almost as good as Johnny Carson throwing tomahawks with Ed Ames.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was an epic Fark thread
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many non-violent drug offenders are serving egregiously long sentences for essentially victimless crimes and these idiots who endangered their child for a chance at fame get a mulligan.

This timeline sucks donkey balls.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is Balloon!
Youtube pnXu2xGwJRo
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm actually impressed he could remember that.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: How many non-violent drug offenders are serving egregiously long sentences for essentially victimless crimes and these idiots who endangered their child for a chance at fame get a mulligan.

This timeline sucks donkey balls.


The potheads in Colorado got pardoned long before this.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the punishment had lasted until now.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality TV whores need to stick together.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: How many non-violent drug offenders are serving egregiously long sentences for essentially victimless crimes and these idiots who endangered their child for a chance at fame get a mulligan.

This timeline sucks donkey balls.


How was he in danger?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess his argument is that while what they did was farking stupid, having a felony on their records 11 years later is a bit much, when they've long served their sentences and paid for the resources they wasted.

I've long been of the opinion that needing to report nonviolent felonies up to 20 years after serving time for them is a large part of the reason so many people end up back in prison - good luck finding employment. At the same time, it's kinda moot in this case. They attracted waaaaaaay too much attention for anyone to not just be able to Google them and go "oh, those jackasses", whether or not the conviction is still technically on their record or not.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to end Presidential and Governor pardons.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT THE FARK IS GOING ON?!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Snapper Carr: How many non-violent drug offenders are serving egregiously long sentences for essentially victimless crimes and these idiots who endangered their child for a chance at fame get a mulligan.

This timeline sucks donkey balls.

How was he in danger?


Okay, not endangered but exploited.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: I think I'm actually impressed he could remember that.


These people must be writing letters to him asking for one. What I wonder is, does he grant every pardon request? Or just the ones who brown-nose His Orangeness the most? Or maybe the ones that include another stuffed envelope along with the pardon request.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Why did these social parasites need a pardon 11 years after they served their meager sentences?
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: I think I'm actually impressed he could remember that.


It was on TV and got good ratings
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: I think I'm actually impressed he could remember that.


It was a highly rated television event.

Also, when old people's mental faculties start diminishing, they're often able to recall decades old memories better than yesterday's.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: How many non-violent drug offenders are serving egregiously long sentences for essentially victimless crimes and these idiots who endangered their child for a chance at fame get a mulligan.

This timeline sucks donkey balls.


As I recall they didn't actually endanger their son.  They told everyone he was in a ufo shaped balloon that had floated away but in reality he was just hiding in their garage.

Still a shiatty thing to do though.  And it is a travesty that so many people are serving long sentences for non-violent crimes while these clowns get their records wiped clean.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.


Spoilsport
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.


Well that just took all the fun out of it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Snapper Carr: How many non-violent drug offenders are serving egregiously long sentences for essentially victimless crimes and these idiots who endangered their child for a chance at fame get a mulligan.

This timeline sucks donkey balls.

As I recall they didn't actually endanger their son.  They told everyone he was in a ufo shaped balloon that had floated away but in reality he was just hiding in their garage.

Still a shiatty thing to do though.  And it is a travesty that so many people are serving long sentences for non-violent crimes while these clowns get their records wiped clean.


Yeah.  I amended my statement.  In my defense I was only dimly aware of the incident since I was in one of my "steadfastly avoiding TV" phases that I go through from time to time and was only cognizant of it from contemporaneous Fark threads.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.


Trump is governor of Colorado. There was a misprint on the fake ballots the Dems had printed for the state.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Why did these social parasites need a pardon 11 years after they served their meager sentences?


Is this to forgive their $36k penalty? This seems weird but in a response to the Heenes trying to gain publicity by claiming that Mayumi only confessed to avoid deportation?

I just...no1curr.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

g.fro: Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.

Well that just took all the fun out of it.


IOKIYAD?
 
Altitude5280
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Remember the "balloon boy" shenanigans well. The parents had been trying to garner publicity for years. They went on "Wife Swap" and tried desperately for a reality show.  The delicious John Waters-like moment was when they drug the kid on the Today show and coached him to lie.
His nervous guilt got the best of him and he puked on live TV... twice.
Truly an epic television milestone... almost as good as Johnny Carson throwing tomahawks with Ed Ames.


It was an appearance on CNN (Wolf Blitzer) that kid told the truth.
 
Intone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

g.fro: I think I'm actually impressed he could remember that.


I suspect he's been making a list since he first dreamed of becoming president decades ago.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, basically de facto clears their criminal record?  With the only practical effect being that they'll no longer ping as felons in background checks using a public records search?

Yeah, okay.  That's basically exactly the kind of edge case that pardons are actually for.

Good job, governor of Colorado: by using the pardon to help people who are technically guilty but don't actually really deserve the amount of punishment their crime is continuing to cause them instead of, say, a mass-murdering terrorist who gunned down innocent children for racially motivated reasons, you have demonstrated that you actually understand the basics of what your job is.  Have a sticker or a lollipop or whatever.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: g.fro: Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.

Well that just took all the fun out of it.

IOKIYAD?


?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Why did these social parasites need a pardon 11 years after they served their meager sentences?


They can make money off the story? Unless Son of Sam laws still apply.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

g.fro: misanthropicsob: g.fro: Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.

Well that just took all the fun out of it.

IOKIYAD?

?


Personally, I think it's more hilarious that this piece of bizarro news is not even from Trump's list of pardons. Politicians are going off the rails everywhere.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: g.fro: misanthropicsob: g.fro: Murkanen: And before the thread gets too long:

This is the governor of Colorado doing the pardon, not Trump.

Well that just took all the fun out of it.

IOKIYAD?

?

Personally, I think it's more hilarious that this piece of bizarro news is not even from Trump's list of pardons. Politicians are going off the rails everywhere.


Ok, but what does IOKIYAD mean?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought our culture taught that forgiveness was an ancient biblical term meant for bronze age theologians and had no place in our cancel culture.  Pretty sure our modern culture nailed that one.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That Governor is a dumbazz!!!!!!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow this governor guy is like literally Trump omg
 
pup.socket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I kinda remember a thread or two on fark about it.

/ too old.
 
Pextor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm only here to mention that the hood on that car pictured has a crapload of dents on it.

That's all.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They've had 11 years of crap, not like this happened last year.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.