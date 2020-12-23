 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Main

A 52-year-old woman accused of biting off 1-inch piece of her 68-year-old friend's tongue while kissing. Authorities say he might not make it to 69

fark.com/comments/10696803

Linked article: freep.com

Demetrius

and

Gender Reveal Fire doubles to 18,000 acres. I guess they're having twins

fark.com/comments/10955007

Linked article: news.yahoo.com

ZAZ


Discussion

Dark humor is like a respirator: not everyone gets it

fark.com/comments/10767695

Linked article: theguardian.com

Ambitwistor


Sports

Milwaukee Bucks name Josh Oppenheimer assistant coach. At the press conference, Oppenheimer said "now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds"

fark.com/comments/10995544

Linked article: brewhoop.com

rickythepenguin


Business

Uber, Lyft algorithms charge more for rides to non-white neighborhoods, study says. So that's what Uber Black is

fark.com/comments/10859686

Linked article: thegrio.com

fmcgalaxie500


Geek/Fandom/STEM

Avalanche victims are getting older. But not much older

fark.com/comments/10706952

Linked article: outsideonline.com

wiredroach


Entertainment

Erections have consequences

fark.com/comments/10972418

Linked article: npr.org

Pinche Mateo


Dawww
Couple quarantined together after contracting virus on their first date. "I really like her eyes," he said, before contemplating feasting on them when the cans of corn nog are depleted

fark.com/comments/10766149

Linked article: marketwatch.com

Declassify Issue


Food

Kentucky Fried Chicken is selling 'fried chicken-scented' fire logs for holiday season, but Subby has those after eating their chicken

fark.com/comments/10641880

Linked article: local21news.co

kdawg7736


Politics

Trump campaign says urban votes shouldn't count. Maybe if we negotiate we can get them to be worth at least 3/5

fark.com/comments/11016428

Linked article: twitter.com

NeoCortex42
 
