Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

    HOTY, Headlines of the Year  
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

11 people shot across NYC. No word where they landed

fark.com/comments/10863926

Linked article: nypost.com

AstroJesus


Discussion

What's your weakest claim to fame? Subby once got hit the back of the head with a chunk of Pete Townsend's guitar because he was staring at a cute girl in the front row who was unencumbered by underwear

fark.com/comments/11006400

Linked article: twitter.com

Speaker2Animals


Sports

#1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow Tweets "Black community needs our help"; awkwardly follows up with "Red wizard needs food badly" and "Blue warrior is about to die"

fark.com/comments/10831730

Linked article: tmz.com

Dr.Fey


Business

Zuckerberg sees his wealth hit $100bn. Zoidberg still living a garbage dumpster. Whoop, whoop whoop, whoop, whoop

fark.com/comments/10909508

Linked article: bbc.com

damageddude


Geek/Fandom/STEM

Surprisingly, forests move--but very slowly, and only when they need to kill a buttload of orcs or a renegade Scottish king

fark.com/comments/10901198

Linked article: npr.org

wiredroach


Entertainment

Some parts of Cher are 74 years old today

fark.com/comments/10819640

Linked article: en.wikipedia.org

Mr_Vimes


Dawww

Matthew Stafford makes surprise Christmas visit to two boys, gets sacked for 10 yards

fark.com/comments/10659785

Linked article: detroitnews.com

The Ice Cream Man


Food

Here's 25 cocktails to try before school goes online for the fall. For some of you, it's too late. For others, you have a week

fark.com/comments/10925342

Linked article: twitter.com

APO_Buddha


Politics

The problem with comparing Trump to Nero is that the majority of Americans have no idea who Nero was. Dumbasses. I loved that little fish

fark.com/comments/10738608

Linked article: washingtonpost.com

Pocket Ninja
 
