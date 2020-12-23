 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Wordplay
    Contests  
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Man on cycle path attacked by psycho path

fark.com/comments/10653378

Linked article: bbc.com

Tillmaster


Discussion

To be considered Hand Sanitizer, it has to come from the Sanitizer Region of northern France. Otherwise it's just alcoholic soap

fark.com/comments/10764470

Linked article: king5.com

The Green Intern


Sports

Swiss Skydiver wins Preakness. Odd, would have thought a horse would win

fark.com/comments/10973144

Linked article: sports.nbcsports.com

mkelly1082


Business

Highly indebted 'zombie' companies control more than 2 million U.S. jobs and despite that debt, are still searching for gaaaaaaaaains

fark.com/comments/10820603

Linked article: cnbc.com

elvisaintdead


Geek/Fandom/STEM

NASA and ESA agree to joint Gateway project to build Deep Space outpost. If only Germany had convinced the ESA to cancel, we could have had "DEEP SPACE: NEIN" as a Fark headline

fark.com/comments/11000328

Linked article: newatlas.com

Martin The Mess


Entertainment

Not only does Demi Moore have a thick shag carpet, it extends all the way to where she poops

fark.com/comments/10883653

Linked article: cnn.com

TabASlotB


Dawww

Woman's foster kitten acts as "lactation assistant" by kneading her bosoms while she breastfeeds. It's an itty bitty kitty committee (not safe for work)

fark.com/comments/10674345

Linked article: georgetakei.com

wiredroach


Food

Today is National Fluffernutter Day, so find yourself a good fluffer and get to nutting

fark.com/comments/10978784

Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com

toraque


Politics

Mike Pence ignoring aide's virus

fark.com/comments/10996741

Linked article: thehill.com

JulieAzel626
 
