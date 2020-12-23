 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Puns   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: HOTY, Contests  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 7:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Broad study shows online misogyny is on the rise

fark.com/comments/10738054

Linked article: iwpr.net

SurfaceTension


Discussion

Lengthy story of Napoleon's penis, cut off by doctors, uses various puns, but fails to once incorporate "bone apart"

fark.com/comments/10958355

Linked article: ancient-origins.net

Dr.Fey


Sports

Redskins minority owners looking to sell. Damn, I know the name is bad, but they own minorities too?

fark.com/comments/10871818

Linked article: espn.com

NeoCortex42


Business

Gas production company acquires 17,612 more acres in Colorado to corner the market on dwindling supplies of noble gas. Shortage is coming, it's not funny. He He He

fark.com/comments/10725820

Linked article: stockhead.com.au

Dr.Fey


Geek/Fandom/STEM

Comet's got a sodium tail? Na

fark.com/comments/10883424

Linked article: space.com

johnny_stingray


Entertainment

The Rock no longer can smell what he is cooking

fark.com/comments/10938671

Linked article: wrestlinginc.com

cman


Dawww

Alligators pound front door of Fort Myers home, suggesting that the homeowner should consider giving each gator aide

fark.com/comments/10830942

Linked article: news-press.com

kdawg7736


Food

9 pound cakes you'll love. That may sound like a lot of cake to some folks, but I like big bundts and I can not lie

fark.com/comments/10813218

Linked article: blog.williams-sonoma.com

lordargent


Politics

Polish President Duda dropped in at the White House yesterday. Not known if he went on to visit the Camptown Racetrack

fark.com/comments/10859847

Linked article: edition.cnn.com

L Ron Hubbub
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.