 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   Headline of the Year 2020 Winners   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: HOTY, Contests  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 7:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Headlines of the Year!

The Headline of the Year winners are the top voted headlines for each tab, regardless of category!  Out of 76,721 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!

For our winners, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes!  Headline of the Year winners can choose either - an item from the official Fark Store, two vintage T-shirts from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), or 5 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Air Force tests new G-Suit for female pilots but they'll probably have to find one by themselves

fark.com/comments/11008137

Linked article: military.com

Harry Freakstorm


Discussion

We are 11 days into isolation and it is really upsetting me to see my wife at the living room window gazing aimlessly with tears. Don't get me wrong, I empathize with her. I've considered letting her in many times, but rules are rules

fark.com/comments/10759446

Linked article: fark.com

gaslight


Sports

Cleveland Indians considering name change to be less offensive. So get your tickets now for the Ohio Indians

fark.com/comments/10870645

Linked article: espn.com

Big Merl


Business

American Girl introduces first doll with hearing loss. In other news, the dolls have apparently been listening this whole time

fark.com/comments/10666718

Linked article: people.com

TabASlotB


Geek / Fandom / STEM

Mars has Earthquakes. Which is odd, because you'd think those things would only occur on Earth

fark.com/comments/10721968

Linked article: space.com

durbnpoisn


Entertainment

Mark Mothersbaugh of DEVO contracted Covid-19 and nearly died, but he whipped it. Whipped it good

fark.com/comments/10936251

Linked article: latimes.com

AAAAGGGGHHHH


Dawww

Dalmatian gives birth to 18 puppies, gets charged with littering

fark.com/comments/10816376

Linked article: dailymail.co.uk

farkingismybusiness


Food

More than 50 ways to cook your eggs. Just give it a crack, Jack; get a good pan, Stan; don't use too much soy, Roy; just gitcha some ghee

fark.com/comments/10922289

LaughingSquid.com

darkhorse23


Politics

Jeff Sessions got 32.5%, Tommy Tuberville took 30.8%, Bradley Byrne hit 27.3% but Roy Moore couldn't even get into the teens

fark.com/comments/10731592

Linked article: nbcnews.com

Branch Dravidian
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.