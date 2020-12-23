 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   Headlines of the Year 2020 - Runner-up Category - Context   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: HOTY, Contests  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2020 at 7:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to Fark's 2020 Category Runners-up for Headlines of the Year!

The Category Runners-up are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the best of the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark, both obvious and more subtle. We love the variety of headlines!  Puns, Wordplay, Sideways take, Smart/Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Fark Jokes, Context, and a new "Dark" category!  Many of the headlines can fit in multiple categories, especially the awesome Context ones, so enjoy our OCD/ADHD placement and we're totally up for suggestions for next year!

Congratulations to our selected Category Runners-up!

For our Category selections, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's a pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Runners-up can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs - please ask!), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 2 Farks2Give!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the selected Category Runners-up!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Main

Cain no longer able

fark.com/comments/10900715

Linked article: nbcnews.com

Ass_Master_Flash


Discussion

America needs to stop honoring slave traders and start honoring chefs who fed millions of soldiers during WW2. Tear down Columbus, raise up Chef Boyardee

fark.com/comments/10868727

Linked article: foxnews.com

great_tigers


Sports

Sofia Kenin refuses to go cuckoo for Coco Gauff

fark.com/comments/10691157

Linked article: edition.cnn.com

rnatalie


Business

No, Mr. 10 Year Bond Yield... I expect you to *die*

fark.com/comments/10734596

Linked article: thestreet.com

Parthenogenetic


Geek/Fandom/STEM

A-one, two, a-one, two, three, four... Half a bee, philosophically, must ipso facto, half not be. But half is he and half is she. Gynandro-morphy, it be. D'you see?

fark.com/comments/10770643

Linked article: livescience.com

Parthenogenetic


Entertainment

Congrats to 99 on her 87th. If this makes sense you got smart

fark.com/comments/10741147

Linked article: en.wikipedia.org

elvisaintdead


Dawww

No, I'm not saying that at all. It is a beautiful pic, it's amazing that it happened, and I'm glad you posted it so we could see it. I'm just saying you could have phrased it a little better is all

fark.com/comments/10975181

Linked article: twitter.com

ShavedOrangutan


Food

"You think you know what crazy looks like? I've got marshmallow fluff and three feet of garden hose You wanna dance?"

fark.com/comments/11007413

Linked article: brobible.com

Acidicnads


Politics

Deutsche Bank wants to cut ties with Deutsche Bag

fark.com/comments/11007130

Linked article: cnbc.com

NikolaiFarkoff

and

Tenant above meth lab trying his best to be polite about his neighbour

fark.com/comments/10833597

Linked article: cbc.ca

Civchic
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.