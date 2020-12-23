 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Amazon driver giveth and Amazon driver taketh away   (ksdk.com)
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Police described George as "uncooperative." She would not answer her door"

You can do that? Just not answer your door, and the cops go away?
Wow, white people sure don't have privilege or anything.
And her accomplice isn't charged either?
Hm.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The dipshiat Amazon delivery driver today messaged me that he couldn't find the delivery address. It crossed my mind that this was a setup to steal my package.

I'm not completely negative on the gig economy, but shuffling delivery duties off to people who aren't ultimately responsible for it as their job seems like an invitation to fraud.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What in the hell would a door say to you anyway?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "Police described George as "uncooperative." She would not answer her door"

You can do that? Just not answer your door, and the cops go away?
Wow, white people sure don't have privilege or anything.
And her accomplice isn't charged either?
Hm.


I'm not sure if this is the case, but it may come down to:

A) Do we bust down her door for socks and deodorant, or

B) Wait until she eventually comes out and nab her then.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Porch Pirates should be publicly caned.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Begoggle: "Police described George as "uncooperative." She would not answer her door"

You can do that? Just not answer your door, and the cops go away?
Wow, white people sure don't have privilege or anything.
And her accomplice isn't charged either?
Hm.

I'm not sure if this is the case, but it may come down to:

A) Do we bust down her door for socks and deodorant, or

B) Wait until she eventually comes out and nab her then.


I only read threads to see how long it takes them to become racial.  Don't take that from me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Porch Pirates should be publicly caned.


Only if we're also going to cane racist
 
Bruscar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the last several months, I've seen delivery trucks every day: Amazon, FedEx, UPS, USPS. Today, a UHaul truck stopped in the street. When the driver got out, he was wearing an Amazon vest. He carried packages to two or three houses on the street, got in, and drove away. It was strange.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bruscar: In the last several months, I've seen delivery trucks every day: Amazon, FedEx, UPS, USPS. Today, a UHaul truck stopped in the street. When the driver got out, he was wearing an Amazon vest. He carried packages to two or three houses on the street, got in, and drove away. It was strange.


I've seen stuff like that before. Cheaper to rent a truck in busy times than buy more to add to the inventory
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Porch Pirates should be publicly caned.


Someone has been to Singapore lately.
 
Mergatroid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Wow, white people sure don't have privilege or anything.


GTH

What are the odds that the Boobies on a Fark article would be racist?
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gotta luv it......I'm all for the public whippin though it might just slow or stop a few things tho.....!!!!!

Never know.......
 
CommonName2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "Police described George as "uncooperative." She would not answer her door"

You can do that? Just not answer your door, and the cops go away?
Wow, white people sure don't have privilege or anything.
And her accomplice isn't charged either?
Hm.


Police break down the door: Defund the police!
Police wait until she comes out: White privilege!
Police don't do anything: Lazy cops!

What should they do in your perfect world? Because it just seems like no matter what happens, you are going to be offended on behalf of someone.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Porch Pirates should be publicly caned.


Now you know how business owners feel about shoplifters and sticky-fingered employees.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Loucifer: Porch Pirates should be publicly caned.

Now you know how business owners feel about shoplifters and sticky-fingered employees.


F++k them
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Porch Pirates should be publicly caned.


My solution is that people should be allowed to do anything they please to a porch pirate as long as they're dressed and armed only like a nautical pirate from the golden age of caribbean piracy.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "Police described George as "uncooperative." She would not answer her door"

You can do that? Just not answer your door, and the cops go away?
Wow, white people sure don't have privilege or anything.
And her accomplice isn't charged either?
Hm.


Yeah idk about the state she's in, but for sure I know for a fact (by cj education, not personal experience haha) if you just kinda don't answer the door or tell them to fark off, the police have fast-approve warrant judges on call that can authorize a warrant and send it to a car on the scene in minutes.

No would they seriously get SWAT to ram the door down for $750 in socks and a grill? Nah. They'll just chill outside with a megaphone and sit it out. Put her on blast in front of gathering neighbors lol. Well, actually in TX and FL they might ram the door down for $750 in socks lol just because yeehaw.
 
