(WRAL)   This North Carolina venue will allow anyone of any color, race, religion, or belief to get married there. Same sex couples need not apply   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Law, North Carolina, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Marriage, Religion, Same-sex marriage, WINSTON-SALEM, Faith  
459 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 6:14 PM (40 minutes ago)



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A same sex-couple in North Carolina says the operator of a wedding venue told them that it could not hold their wedding ceremony based on its religious beliefs.

Venues are bigots, too, my friend.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any belief other than you love someone of the same sex as you, apparently.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"There's nothing wrong with gay marriage, as long as it's a gay man marrying a gay woman."
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kim Davis moved in?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: "There's nothing wrong with gay marriage, as long as it's a gay man marrying a gay woman."


Just like Jesus and Mary Magdalene.


/the landlord never could figure it out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
North Carolina has always been interested in telling people who they can and can't marry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's really messed up is that if the owners of the venue followed the gay couple back to their business and the gays refused to serve them, they could be successfully sued for discriminating against them for their religious beliefs. Equal protection under the law doesn't exist when you allow religion to promote bigotry.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
look I have enough to be outraged about tod---
LESBIANS?!
THEY'RE DISCRIMINATING AGAINST LESBIANS?
DO THEY NOT UNDERSTAND THE SERVICES THOSE WOMEN PROVIDE?! THESE ARE ESSENTIAL WORKERS WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HERE
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Triad is one of the more progressive urban centers of this state.  That's a good way to kill off a large chunk of your potential clientele, even of hetero couples.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is in my town. We even considered it for our own wedding months ago before learning it was too expensive. Glad we passed on them.

Weird but good to see this story that came to our attention from the original FB posting in a local group by one of the brides blow up into a national story. The venue hasn't been around terribly long and this will deservedly fark them up pretty good.

A few days ago the father of the owner was farking arguing with everyone who made a public FB post against it with "Why do you want to hurt our small business?" crap.

/Because you're hateful motherfarkers.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm an old guy who lived through most of this "can't marry a black person", can't marry "gay people". This crap has been going on for most of my life.

What the Fark is wrong with these people?

NOW is the time for this to stop.
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This sounds like a job for THE SATANIC TEMPLE to intervene in.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are dudes marrying their dogs and cars yet?

Cuz I was told that would happen.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May have been looking for a place to hold their wedding in October 2022.

These are two women that are getting married, if it was two guys, this place will not be able to resist that fabulous money.
/Kidding
//Green is Green and this place will miss out on $10,000 or more, because of the derp
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure of discrimination against gays is illegal in NC. Probably not. But what if they had an Episcopalian priest lined up to do the ceremony? Episcopalians allow gay marriage. Has the venue crossed into religious discrimination by denying a specific type of religious ceremony from a specific Church, while allowing similar rites from other faiths? Religion is a protected category at both the federal level and most likely under NC's own state laws.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA suggests it's a business, not a church. Guess what? You want to make money in America, you don't get to discriminate. We got rid of the Whites Only lunch counters, too.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So...drive away the same-sex couples, then kill the rest at covidiot weddings?

Hell of a business model, Cletus.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
they found a loophole in that whole love one another thing and they are ready to cast the first stone
 
