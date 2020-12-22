 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Tape released of LA Sheriff having sex over open mic. No word on bodycam footage availability   (tmz.com) divider line
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think ya mean bootycam
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sound of Relief - The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (3/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube pdE83FX-Mto
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To access the bodycam footage you need to go to PornHub.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On or off duty?
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
funny how police can't get body cams working when they're needed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who's wife was she?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Joseph Wambaugh is taking notes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Deputy, but whatever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ya wanna go on patrol?
Let me pull you over
Time to get searched
Assume the position
Take you in
Arraignment!
You're out on bail
See you in six to eight weeks, baby
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe the sheriff wanted everyone to hear him having sex.

A elderly man goes into confession and says to the priest, "Father, I'm 80 years old, married, have four kids and eleven healthy grandchildren, and last night I had an affair with two 18 year old girls. I made love with both of them... twice."

The priest said, "Well, my son, when was the last time you were in confession?"

"Never Father... I'm Jewish."

"So then, why are you telling me?"

"I'm telling everybody!"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She farked the sheriff, but she didn't blow the deputy.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, at least he wasn't murdering anyone.

Just maybe her vagina.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need to see a picture of him first.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess he forgot to shut up and dribble.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: To access the bodycam footage you need to go to PornHub.


Not anymore bruh.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh God, your nightstick is so big and hard...

That's not my nightstick.
 
janzee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"STOP RESISTING!"
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jmr61: Hey, at least he wasn't murdering anyone.

Just maybe her vagina.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The deputy was immediately relieved

Yes, yes he was.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Audio may be NSFW:

MASH (1/5) Movie CLIP - Hot Lips on the Radio (1970) HD
Youtube HpmdYRs4lEs
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently one of the participants was a movie buff, because the encounter went down right by the Bates Motel on the lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How often does a guy get turned down for sex, when you ask for it with a gun in your hand? Asking for an undercover friend.
 
