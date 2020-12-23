 Skip to content
(Cracked)   Death has a definite sense of humor   (cracked.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's good that we have now all learned our lesson since then. Nowadays, of course, nobody would ever interpret a blatantly necessary safety restriction as an infringement on their freedom, openly defy it to the point of protest, and end up dying stupidly as a result.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That was a terrible "article". Even for Cracked.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At times, yes.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does cracked have a sense of humor.
I was under the impression that the picto jokes are user generated.  Anything requiring more than 2 sentences is from their staff and generally not very good.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Does cracked have a sense of humor.
I was under the impression that the picto jokes are user generated.  Anything requiring more than 2 sentences is from their staff and generally not very good.


Cracked is a student blogger site now.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
List fails without Covid deniers.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some impressive cameltoe on item #2.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thosw: Some impressive cameltoe on item #2.


I'm 5 minutes too slow
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jim Fixx?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thosw: Some impressive cameltoe on item #2.


Damn son thats a moose knuckle
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was going to say something about the Segway guy but I forgot what it was...
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Jim Carroll Band - People Who Died
Youtube xAKoU_W_mf8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I, for one, enjoyed that list. The thing about Marvin Gaye, the REM sleep scientist and the Segway inventor took me by surprise.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HO.  HO.  HO.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: I, for one, enjoyed that list. The thing about Marvin Gaye, the REM sleep scientist and the Segway inventor took me by surprise.


Them too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thosw: Some impressive cameltoe on item #2.


Yes. Agreed.
 
