arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Family Truckster model.. Shouldn't be hard to find.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything about that picture is perfect.  The sad wagon, parked perpendicular to the parking spaces, the stolen raggedy forest tree flopped forward over the windshield, strapped to the roof with thick rope, dangling down in front of the tires.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess 2020 is the year to just send it big, no matter how ridiculous the idea.  I can't wait to see how things escalate when 2020 turns one year old!  The toddler years are always great.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did anyone check the shiatter yet?
 
Lunkquill [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The license plates don't have IBEATENU on them, do they?
 
nursetim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guerrilla marketing for the next movie in the National Lampoon's Vacation; The Next Generation series.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone else get one of those VIRUS ALERT pages when opening in mobile? Might want to delete this link, mods.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You serious, Clark?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"the driver was passing unsafely and at excessive speeds while flipping off other motorists."

I can see Clark Griswold doing that.
I can see real-life Chevy Chase doing that.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "the driver was passing unsafely and at excessive speeds while flipping off other motorists."

I can see Clark Griswold doing that.
I can see real-life Chevy Chase doing that.


Someone had to get around that egg timer.
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Anyone else get one of those VIRUS ALERT pages when opening in mobile? Might want to delete this link, mods.


No
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "the driver was passing unsafely and at excessive speeds while flipping off other motorists."

I can see Clark Griswold doing that.
I can see real-life Chevy Chase doing that.


I can see Mitt Romney doing that....only with a dog.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Anyone else get one of those VIRUS ALERT pages when opening in mobile? Might want to delete this link, mods.


I think your phone's just telling you that you got the COVID.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Caledonia got mad and grabbed a brick shouting 'hey, hey. There's good rocking at midnight midnight.'
 
Utnapishtim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somebody should photo shop "Honkey Lips" on the side.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Anyone else get one of those VIRUS ALERT pages when opening in mobile? Might want to delete this link, mods.


I didn't.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
there is not many buick estate wagons left in america. looks like we'll have to use the Bat Phone once more!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'd be a little pissy if I had to drive that beast.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Did anyone check the shiatter yet?


It's full
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah the memories. My first vehicle was a '87 Pontiac Parisienne wagon hand me down
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Smoke a little pot then drive to high school with a ghetto blaster in the back playing White Zombie with the windows rolled down. Family friendly
 
BigChad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am disappointed that this isn't an article about someone emptying a shiatter somewhere.

memegenerator.netView Full Size


I actually wore that get up (bathrobe, hat with earflaps, beer, cigar, black socks and shoes) and carried a "shiatter" hose to the neighborhood ugly sweater party last year.   Won "most creative."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Burn dust and eat my rubber!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I am disappointed that this isn't an article about someone emptying a shiatter somewhere.

[memegenerator.net image 850x478]

I actually wore that get up (bathrobe, hat with earflaps, beer, cigar, black socks and shoes) and carried a "shiatter" hose to the neighborhood ugly sweater party last year.   Won "most creative."


Some dude in the rich subdivision here has a mannequin dressed like Eddie emptying the shiatter in his christmas decorations. It's awesome.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if this was stunt for Youtube or a general prank.  Station wagon, Illinois plates tree on roof, speeding, cursing, etc.  It seems somewhat scripted.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Idiot Kirk Cameron?  Yep, idiot Kirk Cameron.
 
