 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Origami grasshoppers, hummingbird feathers, gold coins and green army men doing yoga: A collection of 50 strange found objects   (boredpanda.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 5:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those really made me laugh.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#51 - a fake Apple virus spam site.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
#29  Elmo Toy That I Found While Hiking In Georgia
"Alright, I'm ready for my closeup Mr. DeMille" The moss growing on Elmo really makes it special
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Some great stuff in there, thank gawd it's not a slideshow.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've posted this before.  I left this in a wall for someone to find:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I gave the yoga army guys to my 72-year-old, namaste-loving former hippie boss.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.