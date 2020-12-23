 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   DeSantis decides DeHealthcare Workers don't Deserve DeVaccine   (businessinsider.com) divider line
76
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What DeFark is wrong with DesGuy?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to suspect Ron DeSantis is bioterrorist and all of his donors are bioterrorists.

This terrorist cells needs all of it assets freezed.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrgh. Terrorist cell.

Whatever, typing errors are small mistakes compared to withholding medicine to murder doctors.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Arrgh. Terrorist cell.

Whatever, typing errors are small mistakes compared to withholding medicine to murder doctors.


No, he's a terrorist, and he is multi-cellular, so it parses.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they aren't essential. They are disposable.

I wonder how that feels, knowing your government sees you as disposable. Any military peeps here?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rick Scott is still the country's worst governor in history but DeSantis is gaining up on him.


/and he's going to run for President in 2024
//if his master Trump allows him to
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Whatever, typing errors are small mistakes compared to withholding medicine to murder doctors.


Understand that I do not have a value system based on logic or principles, and that I will happily decide which is more important depending on whether Obama is involved.

You should see the typos that man comes up with when he is withholding the medicine that will save the children.  Goddamn, he's an "aminal", according to his memos.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's because so many healthcare workers are black, we will find out for sure when he confides it to a person he believes is racist like himself.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the state troopers would just say enough is enough with that sack of shiat, put a bullet in his head and be done with him.
 
darkmythology [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: What DeFark is wrong with DesGuy?


Over 70s probably vote R more reliably than healthcare workers?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: It's because so many healthcare workers are black, we will find out for sure when he confides it to a person he believes is racist like himself.


I doubt he's capable of that kind of complex thought.

We need to reclaim the r-word for douchebags like DeSantis.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well then DeDoctors and DeNurses should get DeFark out of Florida because there's plenty of DeMand for them elsewhere
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you vaccinate the elderly and not the people that interact with the elderly?  You better hope that the vaccine takes on the elderly and doesn't just hop a ride.  Pretty sure that you need to do everyone just not the most affected to stop the spread.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people vote.  He's already shown that reducing Covid is not a goal of his.
 
akula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a difference between "health care workers" and "essential workers." Health care workers are getting the vaccine now. Essential workers, their turn hasn't come yet.

Look, I get that DeSantis is being an idiot here, but there's no need to misrepresent things.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeOuche.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not healthcare workers. Taco Bell workers. They are being placed ahead of food service workers and such.

I know this is Fark and all, but come on.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy that snorts meth was still a better choice.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you're a 22-year-old worker in food services at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that's the direction we want to go,"

How many people is your grandmother coming into contact with every day?

Wait, don't answer that. Eww.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense to defer to the CDC, but do we know how effective the vaccine is at limiting the spread? Last I heard, we were only confident that vaccinated people wouldn't show symptoms, but didn't know how it would impact the spread?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why a partisan political official gets to decide such questions is a disgrace.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the researcher that was exposing the honest numbers in Florida gets a very large settlement for the police raiding her house so she can invest it in exposing more.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The guy that snorts meth was still a better choice.


Abso-farking-lutely.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tough call. Elderly people are more likely to die from the virus, so their access to the vaccine is important. But healthcare workers are more likely to be exposed to the virus, so their access is also important.

I'm not defending this, but can see how one population might be chosen over another.

That said, it's a poor calculation, IMO. The number of healthcare workers is far lower than the number of elderly. Also, the likelihood of a healthcare worker contracting the disease from their daily work is higher than an isolated elderly person, therefore the chance of a healthcare worker passing it on unknowingly is very high. Given that, it makes sense to vaccinate the healthcare workers first, then move on to the elderly.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

akula: There's a difference between "health care workers" and "essential workers." Health care workers are getting the vaccine now. Essential workers, their turn hasn't come yet.

Look, I get that DeSantis is being an idiot here, but there's no need to misrepresent things.


I haven't checked, but you sound new here
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: It makes sense to defer to the CDC, but do we know how effective the vaccine is at limiting the spread? Last I heard, we were only confident that vaccinated people wouldn't show symptoms, but didn't know how it would impact the spread?


Unless vaccines don't actually work the way we think they do, there's no reason to think that an effectively vaccinated person might still spread the virus.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: "If you're a 22-year-old worker in food services at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that's the direction we want to go,"

How many people is your grandmother coming into contact with every day?

Wait, don't answer that. Eww.


Like pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akula: There's a difference between "health care workers" and "essential workers." Health care workers are getting the vaccine now. Essential workers, their turn hasn't come yet.

Look, I get that DeSantis is being an idiot here, but there's no need to misrepresent things.


Came to more or less say this.

DeSantis is doing the stupid thing of using his own tiny-brained, Dunning-Kruger thinking to make decisions instead of following the CDC, but a shift in priorities between the elderly and various essential workers isn't really a big deal. He is still going to prioritize all of them.  I'm not sure there is a perfect priority pathway anyway, and his still looks ok.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All heath care workers should leave Florida. There are many other states that will pay more money and respect.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tell me who your Governor is and I'll tell you what kind of crap piece you are.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like how it used to be we were all in this together, and that everyone had to bear the burden equally, but now we're deciding to prioritize people.
 
akula
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: akula: There's a difference between "health care workers" and "essential workers." Health care workers are getting the vaccine now. Essential workers, their turn hasn't come yet.

Look, I get that DeSantis is being an idiot here, but there's no need to misrepresent things.

I haven't checked, but you sound new here


Check. Go ahead. Triple dog dare you. :P

Truth is, I'm just bored and for some reason decided to comment even though I know it's pointless.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: akula: There's a difference between "health care workers" and "essential workers." Health care workers are getting the vaccine now. Essential workers, their turn hasn't come yet.

Look, I get that DeSantis is being an idiot here, but there's no need to misrepresent things.

I haven't checked, but you sound new here


I obviously need to get my hearing checked
thanks for making the effort (said in the voice of a 14 yr old who isn't sure that's the right answer)
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eh, here in Germany it's pretty much the same.
They're starting with people 80+, in nursing homes, their caregivers - because that's where the majority of deaths are occurring - and the frontline medical workers who are most likely to have direct contact with covid cases.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: JesseL: "If you're a 22-year-old worker in food services at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that's the direction we want to go,"

How many people is your grandmother coming into contact with every day?

Wait, don't answer that. Eww.

Like pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich!


When life gives you lemons, throw a lemon party!
 
lectos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Not healthcare workers. Taco Bell workers. They are being placed ahead of food service workers and such.

I know this is Fark and all, but come on.


Then grandma goes for a taco.  She thinks she is safe because she got a vaccine and has a false sense of security.  It didn't take.  The taco bell worker hasn't gotten a vaccine yet but is asymptomatic.  That means dead grandma.  If only the food service people got the vaccine and raised her chance of not dying.  See the point?

We have to continue the lockdowns AND vaccinate until we all have it.  Desatan is loosening the lockdowns and limiting vaccinations.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
De Santis is Florida man dressed in an ugly suit and given political power.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: This terrorist cells needs all of it assets freezed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Not healthcare workers. Taco Bell workers. They are being placed ahead of food service workers and such.

I know this is Fark and all, but come on.


As a non-American I have read and seen plenty of his words and actions. He needs to be run out of Florida on a rail but he is more correct than not on this. The 16 year old "essential worker" packing your grocery bags should not be at the top of the list
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a tough call. Elderly people are more likely to die from the virus, so their access to the vaccine is important. But healthcare workers are more likely to be exposed to the virus, so their access is also important.

I'm not defending this, but can see how one population might be chosen over another.

That said, it's a poor calculation, IMO. The number of healthcare workers is far lower than the number of elderly. Also, the likelihood of a healthcare worker contracting the disease from their daily work is higher than an isolated elderly person, therefore the chance of a healthcare worker passing it on unknowingly is very high. Given that, it makes sense to vaccinate the healthcare workers first, then move on to the elderly.


If there is a prioritization of healthcare workers that is higher than the elderly and other essential workers, as explained in other posts in this thread, I'm not sure I can disagree with that prioritization.

Great. Now I'm defending DeSantis. WTF.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know what the right call is on who should be getting vaccines, but I do know this...

You can pretty much guarantee in any situation where a decision has to be made, Desantis is going to make the wrong one.
 
egomann
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Isn't he the one who did not order enough for everyone?
 
akula
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm not sure there is a perfect priority pathway anyway, and his still looks ok.


I was reading something the other day about where prisoners should come in the priority line.

There's reasons to put most any group further up the line, but at some point it's just a judgment call and there's no right answer. Yes, health care workers who are dealing with care for COVID positive people do need to be the very first. But after that, it gets harder to choose. Should it be the populations who are statistically most at risk of severe complications and death? Should it be the people who keep society functioning? And so on.

It's not an easy calculus to handle. I do think DeSantis is making note of the demographics of the state- Florida politicians do cater to the elderly because they HAVE to, more so than in pretty much any other state. So there's some cynical self interest there. But is he dead wrong? I may disagree with him on making this call, but everybody has their own opinions.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: Rick Scott is still the country's worst governor in history but DeSantis is gaining up on him.


/and he's going to run for President in 2024
//if his master Trump allows him to


DeSantis is worse then Scott

/Floridian
//I have the enmity of a thousand suns for him
///slashies....
 
akula
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Great. Now I'm defending DeSantis. WTF.


This is what 2020 has done to us.

What have we become?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size

Heblowdis
 
Corvus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Old people vote for me, not people who work in a hospital!"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: JesseL: "If you're a 22-year-old worker in food services at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that's the direction we want to go,"

How many people is your grandmother coming into contact with every day?

Wait, don't answer that. Eww.

Like pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
lectos
Tom-Servo: Not healthcare workers. Taco Bell workers. They are being placed ahead of food service workers and such.

I know this is Fark and all, but come on.

Then grandma goes for a taco. She thinks she is safe because she got a vaccine and has a false sense of security. It didn't take. The taco bell worker hasn't gotten a vaccine yet but is asymptomatic. That means dead grandma. If only the food service people got the vaccine and raised her chance of not dying. See the point?


Counterpoint(s):
* AFAIK the current vaccines stop you from getting too sick, you can still spread it. So a vaccinated taco bell worker with a vaccination that DID take can still mean "dead grandma", just with higher odds than vaccinated grandma
* You're still supposed to socially distance and wear masks
* Who says grandma has that false sense of security
 
fark account name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know this if Fark and if Desantis is for something they we must be against this, but... (from Miami Herald)

The state is still in Phase 1a, with officials receiving and distributing two types of vaccine doses: Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, both of which use messenger RNA technology and require two doses. The first doses of those vaccines are going to the vast majority of healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and DeSantis said the state has made considerable progress rolling them out.

That progress has led to a new debate over who should get vaccinated next in Florida. It's a balancing act that touches on two demographics: those most at risk for severe outcomes, and those most at risk for exposure, said Natalie Dean, an infectious disease expert and professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida.

Dean pointed to one recently published COVID-19 vaccine prioritization model by researchers at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the University of Colorado. The model showed that inoculating younger people stops more transmission of the virus, but focusing on older people prevents more deaths.

I'll go with "Fewer Deaths" for 200 Alex (RIP)
 
