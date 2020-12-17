 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   There's Christmas decorations and then there's whatever the fark this is   (twincities.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh k.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a huge pop up so i can't see the article?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work at a Kmart, it always reeked of a desperate sadness.

So I guess it's fitting some attention seeker is using the sign from one.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He bought the mighty consonant" for $2,339.!!!!
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: a huge pop up so i can't see the article?


I didn't get a pop up.  Are you using an ad blocker?
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spanarkelspinner: "He bought the mighty consonant" for $2,339.!!!!


Sheesh.  He could've bought a vowel for $250.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "He bought the mighty consonant for $2,339 at an online auction. It came from a former 1970s-era Kmart store"

The store may have been built in the 70's but that looks like a 90's era Kmart sign.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say he's on Target. A visionary, nay, a Sears.
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's an uncommonly famous K-Mart. They built it right in the middle of a major road. Imagine one of the main roads in your city, but it terminates in a K-Mart parking lot, and then picks up again on the other side before entering downtown proper. Minneapolis has been trying to undo that for thirty years or so. That it's actually happening is maybe the most surprising thing of 2020.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cowboybebop: So that's an uncommonly famous K-Mart. They built it right in the middle of a major road. Imagine one of the main roads in your city, but it terminates in a K-Mart parking lot, and then picks up again on the other side before entering downtown proper. Minneapolis has been trying to undo that for thirty years or so. That it's actually happening is maybe the most surprising thing of 2020.


My old man worked at that Kmart in the 70s.  People would come in just to biatch about them blocking Nicollet.
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Saw this outside a Hair Salon. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: [Fark user image 700x280]

[Fark user image 700x249]


Yes. Both of those tweets are describing the authors' intents. Very accurate. Why do you bring that up now?
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In forty years this will be adorable kitsch.  Like a Doggie Diner sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: spanarkelspinner: "He bought the mighty consonant" for $2,339.!!!!

Sheesh.  He could've bought a vowel for $250.


But there was only one vowel, and four consonants.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Theeng: I used to work at a Kmart, it always reeked of a desperate sadness.

So I guess it's fitting some attention seeker is using the sign from one.


When I was a kid I always thought that it smelled like a combination of old popcorn, sweat and farts.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: "He bought the mighty consonant" for $2,339.!!!!


Hey. It was in the Blue Light Special bin with the mangled flip flops, torn-open packs of tighty whities, and irregular garanimals clothing. How could he resist!

/yes I still have nightmares
 
Bruscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chuck87: some_beer_drinker: a huge pop up so i can't see the article?

I didn't get a pop up.  Are you using an ad blocker?


Some employers don't allow work from employees to use ad blockers. Mine have been off since March for that reason.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've never dreaded Christmas day so much and growing up we had crazy Boomers in our family that frequently shoved the tree over smashing breakable ornaments as well as one who insisted Santa Claus was a child molester. Yet, this year, I dread Christmas as never before. I'd almost rather slip into a coma than face Christmas Day this year.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Chuck87: some_beer_drinker: a huge pop up so i can't see the article?

I didn't get a pop up.  Are you using an ad blocker?

Some employers don't allow work from employees to use ad blockers. Mine have been off since March for that reason.


Oh, I understand.  I meant, sometimes people can get a pop up window if they are using an ad blocker.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a Walmart sign he bought; otherwise I'd have to dress up to go see it.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
