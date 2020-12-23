 Skip to content
Perfect gift for headbangers --- Louisville Police Department Challenge Coins
    Murica, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the Hell is that a "coin"?  Do Kentuckians use belt buckles as currency?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The one on the right could not be any more fascist and proud of it
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Real bang up job making people give a shait about you assholes.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are those robots destroying that city?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hold the line" "Pick up that can"
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?


It's a military thing to prove membership and improve moral. You might get one say in the marines for the battle of Fallujah or something like that. The cops have adapted it to shiat like this where they are protecting the city from problems they themselves caused.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?


In the military, they are given out by various entities for various things.  When a bunch of randos meet up together, they can then be used as a sort of pecking-order sorting mechanism.  Dude with the highest coin may not have to buy drinks for the night, or maybe the order you buy drinks is based on the ranking of coins, or what have you.  It allows for situations where official rank doesn't get you automatic preference.  For instance, POTUS has ones to hand out.  If you made a good impression on a POTUS, you might get one (like if you were a Marine at the WH).  Flip that bad boy out, and suddenly the ship's captain is having to pay for you to get plastered.  It's Pokemon for the military - generally harmless and boosts morale because of the ability to nudge the official order of things aside just a bit.

I assume the police use them to decide who gets to gun down civilians for no reason that day.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

In the military, they are given out by various entities for various things.  When a bunch of randos meet up together, they can then be used as a sort of pecking-order sorting mechanism.  Dude with the highest coin may not have to buy drinks for the night, or maybe the order you buy drinks is based on the ranking of coins, or what have you.  It allows for situations where official rank doesn't get you automatic preference.  For instance, POTUS has ones to hand out.  If you made a good impression on a POTUS, you might get one (like if you were a Marine at the WH).  Flip that bad boy out, and suddenly the ship's captain is having to pay for you to get plastered.  It's Pokemon for the military - generally harmless and boosts morale because of the ability to nudge the official order of things aside just a bit.

I assume the police use them to decide who gets to gun down civilians for no reason that day.


So it's dick-measuring by proxy?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should really check if the Inspector General's Office has a challenge coin.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The one on the right could not be any more fascist and proud of it


Also, "the strongest steel is forged in the hottest fire" is a failure of basic metallurgy.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they can stuff em up their own asses
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These will be prized antifa spoils at some point
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's terrifying. They think this is a symbol of good? Serve and protect?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops proudly advertising that they're fascist thugs?! Never heard of such a thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Uphold the Constitution" eh?

It's not real specific on these points but I took the general tone of the document to be more supportive of protest against an unjust government and opposed to government agents killing people in their homes.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: These will be prized antifa spoils at some point


They can be melted down into soup cans.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was given a RCMP ERT version of something like this by an officer when I went on a ride along through Boy Scouts.
Used it as a get out of jail free card in Jasper, AB when I tried to fight an undercover cop outside the B one night.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?


I have one from the Granite Mountain Hotshots, given to me by someone that worked with them and who attended their funerals. I carry it on every fire assignment I go on to remember them and not to let it happen again.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Their coin looks fascist
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: "Hold the line" "Pick up that can"


Definitely.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?


The cops are, once again, pretending they're military.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you DARE say ACAB, or you'll hurt their little piggie fee-fees.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?"


It's a douchetastic souvenir favored by people who enjoy things like tactical ball point pens.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of weird how the city is on fire BEHIND the cops.

Almost as if the cops themselves set the city on fire.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Wow, that's terrifying. They think this is a symbol of good? Serve and protect?
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x677]


That's fascist as fark! They could be beating civilians and it would only be nominally worse.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Wow, that's terrifying. They think this is a symbol of good? Serve and protect?
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x677]


I see them turning their backs and running from the city on fire.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Stibium: These will be prized antifa spoils at some point


Antifa looking for spoils

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shostie: Kind of weird how the city is on fire BEHIND the cops.

Almost as if the cops themselves set the city on fire.


And by 'hold the line', they're preventing people from going to put it out?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

The cops are, once again, pretending they're military.


For nine years I was a cop in the USAF, in the 70's and 80's. Cops today have everything we had at our disposal, including shoulder-mounted 40 mm teargas and grenade launchers.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Cops proudly advertising that they're fascist thugs?! Never heard of such a thing.
[Fark user image image 425x435]


If there is one nazi sitting at a table laughing and talking with two others, what you have is a table with three nazis.

If that guy is a cop he needs to be fired ASAP.  If that shirt was handed out to a whole squad then leadership needs to be fired ASAP too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Challenge coins?  Is that when you want some part of your dreamscape to be real and tangible?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?


Challenge coins are thing from the military originally. It doesn't look like it's from New Orleans. Louisville is named for Louis XVI, hence the fleur-de-lis is common symbol of the city.

/Still farked
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: edmo: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

The cops are, once again, pretending they're military.

For nine years I was a cop in the USAF, in the 70's and 80's. Cops today have everything we had at our disposal, including shoulder-mounted 40 mm teargas and grenade launchers.


There's two things you had that they don't... rules of engagement, and the UCMJ.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
oa330_man:

I have one from the Granite Mountain Hotshots, given to me by someone that worked with them and who attended their funerals. I carry it on every fire assignment I go on to remember them and not to let it happen again.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Anyone have an original of that?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Second most violent city in America, years running.

Great jerb, boys.

But you beat down those protests and started a bunch of violence and vandalism that you blamed on them, didn't you.  You're proud of it too.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Wow, that's terrifying. They think this is a symbol of good? Serve and protect?
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x677]


The new motto of American police-

Serve and ATTACK!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, officer, if you want to live by the violence.....
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: phalamir: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

In the military, they are given out by various entities for various things.  When a bunch of randos meet up together, they can then be used as a sort of pecking-order sorting mechanism.  Dude with the highest coin may not have to buy drinks for the night, or maybe the order you buy drinks is based on the ranking of coins, or what have you.  It allows for situations where official rank doesn't get you automatic preference.  For instance, POTUS has ones to hand out.  If you made a good impression on a POTUS, you might get one (like if you were a Marine at the WH).  Flip that bad boy out, and suddenly the ship's captain is having to pay for you to get plastered.  It's Pokemon for the military - generally harmless and boosts morale because of the ability to nudge the official order of things aside just a bit.

I assume the police use them to decide who gets to gun down civilians for no reason that day.

So it's dick-measuring by proxy?


More like a blatant, physical symbol of toxic in-group vs. out-group social mechanics.  It brightlines the manufactured difference between "police" and "little people".
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Walker: Wow, that's terrifying. They think this is a symbol of good? Serve and protect?
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x677]

The new motto of American police-

Serve and ATTACK!


Protect and Serve
Youtube KN-LQO0hnHU
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

It's a military thing to prove membership and improve moral. You might get one say in the marines for the battle of Fallujah or something like that. The cops have adapted it to shiat like this where they are protecting the city from problems they themselves caused.


And the militarization of the police continues.
Surely this won't be an issue because soldiers in the military were held to the highest ethical and moral codes.
 
abbarach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: MellowMauiMan: edmo: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

The cops are, once again, pretending they're military.

For nine years I was a cop in the USAF, in the 70's and 80's. Cops today have everything we had at our disposal, including shoulder-mounted 40 mm teargas and grenade launchers.

There's two things you had that they don't... rules of engagement, and the UCMJ.


And one thing that the piggies get that the military doesn't: qualified immunity.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

The cops are, once again, pretending they're military.


between their equipment and carte blanche to kill they practically are.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pretty solid evidence of what happens when you let your stupidest member design your coin.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This thread is awfully devoid of BootLicker Blue™. I wonder why they aren't coming in here to defend it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xcott: How the Hell is that a "coin"?  Do Kentuckians use belt buckles as currency?


The same way U.S. professional sportsball championship "rings" are rings.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?

Challenge coins are thing from the military originally. It doesn't look like it's from New Orleans. Louisville is named for Louis XVI, hence the fleur-de-lis is common symbol of the city.

/Still farked


Yes, really - wtf!
Looks like the FOP designed and ordered it.
Not in any good taste.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is still the greatest Challenge "coin" of all time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: WTF is a "challenge coin?" Do I even care to Google it? Probably not. And why does the Louisville one look like it's from New Orleans?


Childish stupidity.
 
