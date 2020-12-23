 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   You may want to sit down for this: it's possible Jesus wasn't born in a stable, under a miraculous star, or in Bethlehem. That bit about three kings showing up outta nowhere with lavish gifts for some random infant, though? Totally legit   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
40
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luke does know the Greek word for a hostel or inn and uses it in his telling of the famous Parable of the Good Samarian.

Well, this web page sounds very authoritative.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nowhere does it say there were three kings or three wise men.  People just assume that because there were three gifts given.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I could do without the myrrh."
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Nowhere does it say there were three kings or three wise men.


The Bible also doesn't say how many reindeer pulled Santa's sleigh, although traditionally we say there were eight. Rudolph was a later addition and most scholars consider him non-canonical, or even entirely apocryphal.

And we don't even talk about Olive, who was so mean to poor Rudolph.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Mithrasmas!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: Happy Mithrasmas!


And Horusmas!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Festivus is still totally legit...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: And Horusmas!


Please stop spreading this bullsh*t. The Jesus myth and the Horus myth have nothing to do with each other. Go ahead and post whichever bullsh*t infographic you'll be using to "prove" it, there's 3-4 floating around and they're all easily debunked.
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing more telling about religion than the fact that the father of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity was chosen because he was willing to murder his own kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
December 25th, 1AD: Jesus celebrates his first Saturnalia
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It turns out that the Messiah might not have been born in a stable, or even in Bethlehem!"
... or perhaps, at all.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x531]


Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor

/new mnemonic for the planets
//thank you QI
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:

Oh Jesus can I borrow your crowbar?
To pry these __________ nails out they're beginning to hurt
Crucified and all I got was this lousy T-shirt
I Can't Believe It's Not Butter I'll sing as I'm flogged
Yeah that's what I would do if I were God
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x531]

Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor

/new mnemonic for the planets
//thank you QI


Before deGrasse Tyson it used to be:

Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor's
Penis
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it does make sense. delivery services were probably not as reliable back then, and the only time those kings could take enough time off their royal duties to deliver those presents themselves would be over the christmas break
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Nowhere does it say there were three kings or three wise men.  People just assume that because there were three gifts given.

[Fark user image image 241x180]

"I could do without the myrrh."


Who brings myrrh to a baby shower? A farking diaper genie would have been much more practical.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TxRabbit: grumpfuff: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x531]

Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor

/new mnemonic for the planets
//thank you QI

Before deGrasse Tyson it used to be:

Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor's
Penis


Now I'm even more annoyed that Pluto was demoted.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three kings just looking for a good time with a baby one night.

Or as we call them today, pedophiles.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Nowhere does it say there were three kings or three wise men.  People just assume that because there were three gifts given.

[Fark user image 241x180]

"I could do without the myrrh."


I do a stand-up bit where a talk about about giving all my friends myrrh because "if it's good enough for Jesus, it's good enough for you."

The day after doing that joke, one of my comedian friends actually gave me myrrh.  I actually own myrrh - how many of your farkers can say that?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x414]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TxRabbit: grumpfuff: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x531]

Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor

/new mnemonic for the planets
//thank you QI

Before deGrasse Tyson it used to be:

Mary
Virgin
Explanation
Makes
Joseph
Suspect
Upstairs
Neighbor's
Penis


So that's the main difference, then? 'Penis' got cut out?

/wait, that didn't sound right
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Nothing more telling about religion than the fact that the father of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity was chosen because he was willing to murder his own kid.


Yeah, you totally burned the Hindus with that.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The three "kings" were Magi; that is, priests of the Zoroastrian religion. Interestingly, there was a king who was also a Magus, who called himself the "king of kings" and whose birth was heralded by a comet - Mithradates of Pontus.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark you subby, my Nativity Stone comes with a signed Certificate of Authenticity

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Dammit, couldn't find the infomercial with Ricardo Montalban

The Nativity Stones Story
Youtube AInKCBt_zBM
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus and God and Bethlehem and 3 Kings and stuff aside, does anyone else think they REALLY oversold this whole "Great Conjunction" thing?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There Is No White Jesus | Famalam
Youtube APMu32sC2nM
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: The day after doing that joke, one of my comedian friends actually gave me myrrh.  I actually own myrrh - how many of your farkers can say that?


*raises hand* And not only that I took a big whiff of frankincense this morning and not just because it's close to XMas. I just like getting high off essential oil smells. But fark gold, overvalued metal that it is
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also- Good King Wenceslas was not a king, he wasn't particularly good, and many believe his name wasn't actually Wenceslas...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong - "Born In East L.A."
Youtube LMfYNqJgO8Y
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Also- Good King Wenceslas was not a king, he wasn't particularly good, and many believe his name wasn't actually Wenceslas...

[Fark user image 555x612]


I was always wondering how did they made Wenceslas out of Vaclav. Those are two different names...
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And then there were the Three Wise Women, who brought her diapers, and towels, and a breast pump so he could feed the kid while she slept....
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: The three "kings" were Magi; that is, priests of the Zoroastrian religion. Interestingly, there was a king who was also a Magus, who called himself the "king of kings" and whose birth was heralded by a comet - Mithradates of Pontus.


Look at the big brain on Brad!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On Dec 21st, there was a conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn giving us "the star of Bethlehem".  It was also my husband's birthday. We're still waiting for the 3 kings/wise men to show up and give us stuff.

berylman: Brandi Morgan: The day after doing that joke, one of my comedian friends actually gave me myrrh.  I actually own myrrh - how many of your farkers can say that?

*raises hand* And not only that I took a big whiff of frankincense this morning and not just because it's close to XMas. I just like getting high off essential oil smells. But fark gold, overvalued metal that it is


I'll take the gold if you don't want it. I got bills to pay.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Jack Sabbath: And Horusmas!

Please stop spreading this bullsh*t. The Jesus myth and the Horus myth have nothing to do with each other. Go ahead and post whichever bullsh*t infographic you'll be using to "prove" it, there's 3-4 floating around and they're all easily debunked.


I Googled "which Gods were born on Dec 25th."  Horus, Krishna, Buddha, Jesus, and Mithras came up.

So, you know, lighten up.  It's all bullshiat anyways.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who the f*ck would think that anything any random religion claimed would be true?  These days, christians have shown that their entire religion is built upon lies.  They have just been waiting for trump to allow them to descend to hell.
 
