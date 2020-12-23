 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   You had me at 'butt-less pajamas'   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    Strange, Marketing, Advertising, racy advertisement  
posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2020 at 3:52 PM



fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just don't wear them to work.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are the pajamas supposed to be sensual or merely practical for those with physical limitations?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ads?
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that ad, and appreciated that ad.

Add Al Pacino line here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any pajamas can be but-less if you have scissors.
-Betsy Ross
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.


Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good companion article:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/qjpzw​3​/why-is-this-womans-left-ass-cheek-fol​lowing-me-around-the-internet
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.

Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.


I am certain they show up a lot in westerns, and pretty much anything set in that period, as well.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sjmcc13: Dr.Fey: King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.

Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.

I am certain they show up a lot in westerns, and pretty much anything set in that period, as well.


Anywhere you'd find buggery aficionados, basically.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is 2020 lingerie. Practical if not entirely sexy but I get it. I've basically cut the heat off and wear thermal underwear and outdoor clothing indoors all the time. Gotta keep an access port though
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sjmcc13: Dr.Fey: King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.

Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.

I am certain they show up a lot in westerns, and pretty much anything set in that period, as well.


Yep, not a surprise.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Anywhere you'd find buggery aficionados, basically.


Which is why this article is appearing on Fark.com
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are other kinds?
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to break this to you subby, but while they look much better with an attractive person in them, I have had pajamas like this for decades.

It has a hatch in the front as well. It is what the aging and poorly coordinated need when the biological activities that wake you up at night are of the type that require a lavatory and not of the fun times category.

If the more er...frisky have found other purposes for it, more power to them but to quote the hipsters, I was wearing them before it was "mainstream" among the youths.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Good companion article:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/qjpzw3​/why-is-this-womans-left-ass-cheek-fol​lowing-me-around-the-internet


"Their Facebook page is managed by a company called Shanghai Lishang Information Technology Co Ltd..."

You can trust a SLITco product.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it's "sexy" for easy access, but it's also better than getting naked to pee or drop the kids off at the pool, when it cold.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus application: very interesting tan lines.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got that ad on a news site and was like "Woah, is this allowed?"
Normally news sites don't allow risque ads on their site
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the flap dangle into the toilet water?

Ew.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.

Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.


Michael J. Fox wore one in "Back to the Future Part 3."
You see his butt cheeks and he then scratches his bare ass.
Weird thing to put in a family film, but OK.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie: I was considering a pair of these for the wife as a gift.  Given the obvious Photoshopping in the ads, I figured the quality would disappoint.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't anybody know the term union suit anymore? Sheesh
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff for Christmas?

It's a Festivus miracle!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salma Hayek in Wild Wild West if my booze soaked brain hasn't folded in on itself
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Doesn't the flap dangle into the toilet water?

Ew.


I don't think that's how women's anatomy works.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Salma Hayek in Wild Wild West if my booze soaked brain hasn't folded in on itself


counterpoint - Kevin Kline in Silverado:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Dr.Fey: King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.

Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.

Michael J. Fox wore one in "Back to the Future Part 3."
You see his butt cheeks and he then scratches his bare ass.
Weird thing to put in a family film, but OK.


I need to see woman in red
Or was it woman in the red dress
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: bughunter: Doesn't the flap dangle into the toilet water?

Ew.

I don't think that's how women's anatomy works.


🤭😂🤣
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: L[Fark user image image 340x191]


Does the opening end up lower when you squat to do your business?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So Fine (1981) (TV Spot)
Youtube h_fFAoHuy24
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's called a Union Suit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_s​u​it
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NSFW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Dr.Fey: King Something: Spoiler alert: it's a onesie with an escape hatch, as was common for sleepwear a century ago.

Yeah, even for those of us too young to remember, I think we saw enough 1930s/1940s cartoons where characters wore these to not be surprised by their existence.

Michael J. Fox wore one in "Back to the Future Part 3."
You see his butt cheeks and he then scratches his bare ass.
Weird thing to put in a family film, but OK.


The first movie made incestuous mother/son sexual attraction a plot point.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wore these in the winters of my youth.  They are called long-johns. They work well in a non or poorly heated life.  Like when you visit an outhouse in winter.  Or, sleep in an entirely unheated bedroom every night of your young life.  Off my never mowed lawn dainty boys.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: I hate to break this to you subby, but while they look much better with an attractive person in them, I have had pajamas like this for decades.

It has a hatch in the front as well. It is what the aging and poorly coordinated need when the biological activities that wake you up at night are of the type that require a lavatory and not of the fun times category.


Ok but if one knows they have such issues, why not just wear a night shirt or the kind of pajamas with a separate shirt and pants?
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been seeing a lot of that ad. But here's the one that really perplexed me.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ita for a slide show website on "inventions you didn't know existed". Appeared consistently, especially on TPM.

I can only see one possible use for that invention!!
 
bud jones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Persnickety Paladin: I hate to break this to you subby, but while they look much better with an attractive person in them, I have had pajamas like this for decades.

It has a hatch in the front as well. It is what the aging and poorly coordinated need when the biological activities that wake you up at night are of the type that require a lavatory and not of the fun times category.

Ok but if one knows they have such issues, why not just wear a night shirt or the kind of pajamas with a separate shirt and pants?


username checks out
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Persnickety Paladin: I hate to break this to you subby, but while they look much better with an attractive person in them, I have had pajamas like this for decades.

It has a hatch in the front as well. It is what the aging and poorly coordinated need when the biological activities that wake you up at night are of the type that require a lavatory and not of the fun times category.

Ok but if one knows they have such issues, why not just wear a night shirt or the kind of pajamas with a separate shirt and pants?


I don't remember where we tied the onions on our belts.  Night shirts don't cover enough real estate and we wore the damn long-johns all the time anyway.  Bathing and clothes washing weren't regular features of life in poorly heated houses without indoor plumbing.  We didn't stink as bad as you'd think because we damn sure weren't sweating.  I can remember being very happy when I first got regular long underwear.  I don't know why we didn't have it earlier but we didn't.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chawco: I've been seeing a lot of that ad. But here's the one that really perplexed me.
[Fark user image 337x750]



I absolutely LOVE the "Fresh Fish" look.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This thread needs more pics.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Persnickety Paladin: I hate to break this to you subby, but while they look much better with an attractive person in them, I have had pajamas like this for decades.

It has a hatch in the front as well. It is what the aging and poorly coordinated need when the biological activities that wake you up at night are of the type that require a lavatory and not of the fun times category.

Ok but if one knows they have such issues, why not just wear a night shirt or the kind of pajamas with a separate shirt and pants?


Night shirts? Yes, they are wonderful. But for summers.

But two piece pajamas are tricky. They often have buttons which if you have arthritis, are not fun. Half of them get misplaced, typically the upper half. And I swear by all the Roman gods that they are drafty.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bathing for desperately poor people in poorly heated houses:  Step 1:  Get so dirty and stinky that you can't stand yourself another minute.   Step 2:  Check to see if the swimming hole in the creek near the house is frozen or thawed.  Step 3:  If thawed, get naked and jump in.  Take all your clothes and wash them best you can.  Piss before you jump in because it may take two days standing in front of the wood heat stove to find your Johnson again.  If creek is frozen, carry two five-gallon buckets of water from the well and set them on top of the wood heat stove.  Wait.  Eventually, pour the water into the galvanized tub placed in the corner and made private with towels hanging from the backs of several dining chairs.  Winter was a biatch.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bud jones: Needlessly Complicated: Persnickety Paladin: I hate to break this to you subby, but while they look much better with an attractive person in them, I have had pajamas like this for decades.

It has a hatch in the front as well. It is what the aging and poorly coordinated need when the biological activities that wake you up at night are of the type that require a lavatory and not of the fun times category.

Ok but if one knows they have such issues, why not just wear a night shirt or the kind of pajamas with a separate shirt and pants?

username checks out


Ok, I like the "user name checks out" joke when it makes sense. It just doesn't make any sense here. Tell me, what was complicated about what I said? Should I have used smaller words so you could understand what I said?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Wish ads in my FB feed are practically porn at this point.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pissnmoan: Wore these in the winters of my youth.  They are called long-johns. They work well in a non or poorly heated life.  Like when you visit an outhouse in winter.  Or, sleep in an entirely unheated bedroom every night of your young life.  Off my never mowed lawn dainty boys.


unheated room with one measly thin scratchy green blanket stenciled "ARMY". froze my arse off until i was eighteen.
 
