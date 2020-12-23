 Skip to content
(CBC)   If you ever wanted to start up a side business selling American soda to desperate Canadians, now's your chance   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Ginger ale, Ice cream soda, Devoted fans of Vernors Ginger Ale, Soft drink, soft drink, first pregnancy, Kayla Laird ofLondon, Bill Stephenson  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
trade you for coffee crisp bars, Gordon
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: trade you for coffee crisp bars, Gordon


Nope. It's Clamato juice or nothing.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coolest part is you could sell them unfiltered septic water and they wouldn't know the difference, they've been paying to drink Moose piss for decades

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: The coolest part is you could sell them unfiltered septic water and they wouldn't know the difference, they've been paying to drink Moose piss for decades

[Fark user image 149x346]


Oooo... Tough talk from the country that produces this:

onlinecashandcarry.co.ukView Full Size
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's POP !!
 
pi8you
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me that I haven't picked any Vernors up in while, I should (see if I can still) correct that here in the Twin Cities.

/introduced to its goodness from MI relatives far back in my childhood
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America soda is pretty good. I hear the Mexican Coke is great. Watch out for that Chinese Coke though, I hear there's something hinky going on with it.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What, did they completely drink canada dry?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I can't find workin my field, but this photo editor still has a paycheck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FutherMucker: It's POP !!


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
Versus the oldie but goodie:
images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just wanted to say that I love that ginger ale.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wonder how much BC bud one can get for  a can of ginger ale
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Grew up around Detroit.  Vernor's is one of my few positive childhood memories.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wonder how much BC bud one can get for  a can of ginger ale


How about one of these instead?

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Soda is serious business in Canada. They write songs about it...

Kim Mitchell-Go For a Soda
Youtube gwwV0xE70Ks
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: The coolest part is you could sell them unfiltered septic water and they wouldn't know the difference, they've been paying to drink Moose piss for decades

[Fark user image image 149x346]


Presumably, if you were your lovely congenial New England self here, they probably fobbed off the skunked/expired/heat-vent-adjacent stu​ff on you.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can I sell them Mexican Coke instead?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: waxbeans: Wonder how much BC bud one can get for  a can of ginger ale

How about one of these instead?

[s.yimg.com image 704x359]


Now that would be a nice trade . LOL
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x1133]


Big red zero is better
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Soda is serious business in Canada. They write songs about it...

[YouTube video: Kim Mitchell-Go For a Soda]


Never heard of Kim Mitchell until Ricky from Trailer Park Boys cranked his tunes.
 
rue_in_winter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jarritos. Accept no substitutes.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just give me a tab.
 
