(CNBC) Texas sets own priorities, breaks from the CDC by vaccinating do-nothing elderly residents over doing-everything police and teachers
54
    More: Interesting, U.S. state, Federal government of the United States, United States, Covid-19 vaccine, Vaccine, challenging questions, health-care workers, Dr. Jen Kates  
•       •       •

54 Comments
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was promised this virus would kill all the old people!  Why are we not killing the old people?!?!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have old people get it first than AOC or Marco Rubio.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people vote.
Also, it's getting harder to cover up all the nursing home deaths.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people vote.

First responders save lives. But....votes
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Florida is doing something similar, I heard the governor say something like
"If we follow these guidelines, a 20 year old food service worker will get vaccinated before your grandmother, and that doesn't sound very fair"
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: I'd rather have old people get it first than AOC or Marco Rubio.


In Marco Rubio's case, it is hypocrisy. In AOC's case, you could consider it self-defense from people like Marco Rubio.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Old people vote.
Also, it's getting harder to cover up all the nursing home deaths.


Or the losses suffered by the folks who run the places in which we store our old people.

The fun part? They're still going to get sick, due to the fact that old folks have depressed immune responses and the staff apparently aren't receiving the vaccine at the same time.

"Vaccine as liability waiver" != "vaccine as lifesaver."
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squegeebooo: I think Florida is doing something similar, I heard the governor say something like
"If we follow these guidelines, a 20 year old food service worker will get vaccinated before your grandmother, and that doesn't sound very fair"


That's been the argument - rich elderly folks are simply worth more than poor working folks.
 
RORY-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are trying to protect a high risk class of people first? Those shameless bastards!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people in Texas have money. All of that oil exploration cash they raked in years ago was invested wisely. And as previously mentioned, THEY VOTE.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squegeebooo: I think Florida is doing something similar, I heard the governor say something like
"If we follow these guidelines, a 20 year old food service worker will get vaccinated before your grandmother, and that doesn't sound very fair"


And then proceeds not to order any vaccines.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be hard to take care of the old when half of the staff is on sick leave.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: Eightballjacket: I'd rather have old people get it first than AOC or Marco Rubio.

In Marco Rubio's case, it is hypocrisy. In AOC's case, you could consider it self-defense from people like Marco Rubio.


If AOC and Rubio were on the Titanic, AOC would give up her seat , Rubio would run and put on a dress, bra, panties and insert a tampon to get on a lifeboat..
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TxRabbit: snapperhead: Eightballjacket: I'd rather have old people get it first than AOC or Marco Rubio.

In Marco Rubio's case, it is hypocrisy. In AOC's case, you could consider it self-defense from people like Marco Rubio.

If AOC and Rubio were on the Titanic, AOC would give up her seat , Rubio would run and put on a dress, bra, panties and insert a tampon to get on a lifeboat..


But what would he do if he were on the Titanic?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TxRabbit: snapperhead: Eightballjacket: I'd rather have old people get it first than AOC or Marco Rubio.

In Marco Rubio's case, it is hypocrisy. In AOC's case, you could consider it self-defense from people like Marco Rubio.

If AOC and Rubio were on the Titanic, AOC would give up her seat , Rubio would run and put on a dress, bra, panties and insert a tampon to get on a lifeboat..


It's cute that you believe that, but both AOC and Rubio would club you over the head so they could use your corpse as a lifeboat, as well as emergency rations if those inconsiderate rescue boats don't arrive before brunch.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: It will be hard to take care of the old when half of the staff is on sick leave.


america could benefit greatly by allowing low danger low threat convicts to have day jobs as done in some nations. our political representatives need to be replaced in great part.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RORY-G: So they are trying to protect a high risk class of people first? Those shameless bastards!


Yes.  Age is far and away the biggest COVID risk.  It should be distributed by age with only minor exceptions.  TX is doing the right thing here, whether that's the reason or not.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC issued guidelines and said the states make the decisions.

Vaccinating old people outside communal living wouldn't be my first choice but it's not crazy.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: TxRabbit: snapperhead: Eightballjacket: I'd rather have old people get it first than AOC or Marco Rubio.

In Marco Rubio's case, it is hypocrisy. In AOC's case, you could consider it self-defense from people like Marco Rubio.

If AOC and Rubio were on the Titanic, AOC would give up her seat , Rubio would run and put on a dress, bra, panties and insert a tampon to get on a lifeboat..

But what would he do if he were on the Titanic?


I C what U did there.      Thank you.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if Trump had ordered more to begin with rather than walking away from the deal both groups could have gotten vaccinations.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Also, it's getting harder to cover up all the nursing home deaths.


I figure eventually they'll just put different signs on the old folks homes and deny that's what they ever were.

"Happy Meadows Retirement Villa? Never heard of it. This is Jones & Sons, Limited"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?


Old people who can stay home are at less risk than people who have to work in close quarters with lots of others.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?

Old people who can stay home are at less risk than people who have to work in close quarters with lots of others.


Then why is the average age of death so high?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pjmedia.comView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife works in a senior community and still has contacts at another where she used to work.

The virus did not get into my wife's unit until November - they did an amazing job keeping it out for so long.

But once it got in, approximately 15% of the total population in the unit died over the course of 4 weeks.  Not 15% got the disease-15% of the total population farking died.  And the numbers are MUCH worse at the place she used to work.

I am not going to discount the value of someone's life just because they are old, and I have ZERO issue with prioritizing the elderly based on the increased risk of death if they get it.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [pjmedia.com image 580x600]


Shut up with your facts and charts! We're complaining about things!
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?


Fark math:  Hatred of all things Texas > science
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: The CDC issued guidelines and said the states make the decisions.

Vaccinating old people outside communal living wouldn't be my first choice but it's not crazy.


Yes, that's the point people seem to miss. It's not just Texas. All the states are going to set their own priorities, and everyone is free to disagree and say it's racist or whatever you want to call it.
 
willwall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?


Old people are not in the work force and can shelter in place easily. So while they have a higher likelihood of dying if contracting the diease they have a lower likelihood of getting it in the first place. The essential workers would be more likely to survive getting the virus but are also more likely to get sick on the first place and more likely to spread it if they do get sick.

Depending on how quickly the second round goes out to essential workers you may have fewer deaths even if you have more cases by vaccinating the elderly first, however if it takes a fair amount of time to get the second wave of vaccines out than you might actually see more deaths. I trust the CDC to have done the math better than the state of Texas and would expect their numbers to be accurate.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

willwall: FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?

Old people are not in the work force and can shelter in place easily. So while they have a higher likelihood of dying if contracting the diease they have a lower likelihood of getting it in the first place.


One more time - IF THAT'S THE CASE THEN WHY IS THE AVERAGE AGE OF DEATH SEVENTY-farkING-NINE?

Seriously, do they teach math anymore?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: jaytkay: FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?

Old people who can stay home are at less risk than people who have to work in close quarters with lots of others.

Then why is the average age of death so high?


Nursing homes.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised you didn't work boomer into your headline subby.

Its not a terrible plan. Vaccinate those at most risk based on age and comorbidities, and you will quickly reduce the strain on the hospitals and everyone benefits quickly. Then you move to your first responders that don't have other underlying conditions.

I mean, fine, you vaccinate your healthcare workers first so they are protected, but most of them aren't at high risk, so you are protecting them while they still get crushed at work and people die.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry that they're protecting the most vulnerable first.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: One more time - IF THAT'S THE CASE THEN WHY IS THE AVERAGE AGE OF DEATH SEVENTY-farkING-NINE?


Because of nursing homes, which are in the CDC first priority group for vaccines. Texas and Florida are bumping people outside nursing homes to the top.


Dec 10, 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic has swept the nation, killing more than 106,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
 
spleef420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wasting resources on old people who will be dead in a week anyways. Brilliant farking plan.
 
bsmz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The CDC agrees that if you vaccinate the elderly first, you'll save more lives. See their "ACIP-Phased Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines, November 23, 2020" slides 20 and 21. I happen to think this analysis is wrong -- we want to save years of life, not prevent deaths. I don't know what decision you get if the goal is to save years of life. The elderly have fewer years of life, but are more likely to die from C19, so it isn't obvious.

So Texas is, plausibly, trying to save lives.

The question is, why does the CDC then recommend vaccinating the elderly last among their three high priority groups on slide 34? One of the contributing factors is in the ethics section, slide 31, at the bottom right: "Racial and ethnic minority groups under-represented among adults >65". In other words, the CDC recommends not vaccinating the elderly first in part because they are too White, and it is considered by the CDC that if we have a choice between killing White people and killing people who aren't White, the ethically superior path is to kill the White people because they are White.

Your value of "ethics" may vary. I would prefer a color blind approach where people are valued equally regardless of race.

Save a copy of those slides. They might want to unpublish them after people object to their ethics.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are always going to be choices to be made.  Texas is saying that vaccinating the most vulnerable first is the best route over vaccinating those caring for the most vulnerable or most prone to being disease vectors.  I don't think there is really a wrong choice here, merely differing opinion about what is the best way to limit the damage this disease is causing.  There is evidence and justification for both routes.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spleef420: Wasting resources on old people who will be dead in a week anyways. Brilliant farking plan.


If that's the rationale, then why are we doing anything at all about COVID?We could have not crushed our economy, made social security solvent, and invested in funeral homes!

/because we're compassionate human beings.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean ... sometimes the only choice is a shiatty one. Vaccinate younger people who work and are exposed to the 'rona almost daily or vaccinate the old farkers who are less exposed but much more likely to die if they get the 'rona.

Not giving Texas any benefit of the doubt here, but I'd have a hard time deciding which of those groups to choose.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: There are always going to be choices to be made.  Texas is saying that vaccinating the most vulnerable first is the best route over vaccinating those caring for the most vulnerable or most prone to being disease vectors.  I don't think there is really a wrong choice here, merely differing opinion about what is the best way to limit the damage this disease is causing.  There is evidence and justification for both routes.


That's how adults in the real world discuss issues.  However, this is Fark, so be prepared for BSAB snark.

As a career bureaucrat, I can attest to leadership in government being a series of lose-lose decisions.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: squegeebooo: I think Florida is doing something similar, I heard the governor say something like
"If we follow these guidelines, a 20 year old food service worker will get vaccinated before your grandmother, and that doesn't sound very fair"

That's been the argument - rich elderly folks are simply worth more than poor working folks.


Especially since the rich elderly folks are mostly white; and the poor working folks in public-facing 'essential' jobs, well, aren't.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: spleef420: Wasting resources on old people who will be dead in a week anyways. Brilliant farking plan.

If that's the rationale, then why are we doing anything at all about COVID?We could have not crushed our economy, made social security solvent, and invested in funeral homes!

/because we're compassionate human beings.


The comments above like this are absolutely amazing, both in and of themselves AND because of how unopposed they are.

I lost count of how many farkers were furious about reopen protesters, the maskless boogeymen, diners at restaurants, families that gathered for Thanksgiving, etc. for the fact that they may kill their grandparents, old people, etc.

Now we have people seemingly in favor of deprioritizing elderly people for vaccination on years-of-life-left grounds.

What sort of double-mirror universe shiat is this?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: FLMountainMan: The average age of death from COVID is 79.  Why is this controversial?  Aren't we supposed to follow the  science?

Old people who can stay home are at less risk than people who have to work in close quarters with lots of others.


The problem is that old people don'tstay home. Then they get lost on the way to Walmart and have to have their son come and find them.

Signed,
My 79-year old mom
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: I think Florida is doing something similar, I heard the governor say something like
"If we follow these guidelines, a 20 year old food service worker will get vaccinated before your grandmother, and that doesn't sound very fair"


Yeah, it's stupid. Old people don't need to work and they are also not in jobs that will spread more cases but grandma wants to play bingo.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't get upset about this. They're high risk people in crowded conditions and a choice has to be made. They also have little that they can do about their circumstances.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pedrop357: I lost count of how many farkers were furious about reopen protesters, the maskless boogeymen, diners at restaurants, families that gathered for Thanksgiving, etc. for the fact that they may kill their grandparents, old people, etc.

Now we have people seemingly in favor of deprioritizing elderly people for vaccination on years-of-life-left grounds.


It's almost as if the people who said one thing aren't the people who said the other, and only a moron sees Fark as a single great hive mind that must be consistent.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So where on the priority list should these people be?

Texas' prioritization plan excludes front-line essential workers from the next tranche of shots, including the state's nearly 2 million food and agricultural workers, according to the Feeding the Economy trade group. Teachers and school staff, police officers, manufacturing workers, U.S. Postal Service employees and public transit workers are also among those who are prioritized under the CDC's phase 1b recommendation, but not in Texas.

Considering how this was spreading like a wildfire in meatpacking plants earlier in the year, this sounds like a bad idea.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this. Every now and then our state does something that makes sense.

/ It's rare
// but I think this qualifies
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: jaytkay: The CDC issued guidelines and said the states make the decisions.

Vaccinating old people outside communal living wouldn't be my first choice but it's not crazy.

Yes, that's the point people seem to miss. It's not just Texas. All the states are going to set their own priorities, and everyone is free to disagree and say it's racist or whatever you want to call it.


If you often find yourself called a racist for your hot takes, perhaps it's time for some introspection
 
