(Axios)   Twas the week before Christmas and all through the country, 803,000 Americans filed jobless claims for the first time   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And yet people are still planning on traveling and visiting relatives over Christmas.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a lot of jokes about unemployed people... but none of them work.  :/
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
good news everybody!!

Dow Jones Industrial Average
INDEXDJX: .DJI

30,254.55  +239.04 (0.80%)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: And yet people are still planning on traveling and visiting relatives over Christmas.


sounds like they may be moving in with relatives instead of just visiting.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And the unemployed who are now day trading send stocks higher.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: And yet people are still planning on traveling and visiting relatives over Christmas.


So... unemployed people cant enjoy christmas? What is this, some kind of rich elite holiday privilege or something
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: good news everybody!!

Dow Jones Industrial Average
INDEXDJX: .DJI

30,254.55  +239.04 (0.80%)


Well their stocks can weather them through this then, no need for them to get unemployment.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Member when the record for new filings was a little under 700,000?  In 1982?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: WhippingBoi: And yet people are still planning on traveling and visiting relatives over Christmas.

So... unemployed people cant enjoy christmas? What is this, some kind of rich elite holiday privilege or something


I remember when I was upper middle class earlier in the year during the quarantine.

Can't wait to tell my grandkids about how having 3 extra rolls of toilet paper could make such a difference in your status.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: WhippingBoi: And yet people are still planning on traveling and visiting relatives over Christmas.

So... unemployed people cant enjoy christmas? What is this, some kind of rich elite holiday privilege or something


I don't mean the unemployed people. I mean people in general... they're not taking the basic precautions necessary to help slow this down and keep it from getting worse because of selfish reasons.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
HoW's YoUr 4o1K dOiNg?

/STONKS
 
Stibium
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: And the unemployed who are now day trading send stocks higher.


And just in time for that next stimulus too!

/Zomedica is killing it today
 
